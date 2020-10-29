1

Wilson arguably threw Sunday night’s game away, floating a couple of head-scratchers — including a back-breaking pick in overtime — against Arizona. But the reality is the Seahawks wouldn’t have even been in the game without him. He’s still throwing the game’s prettiest deep ball, and his superhero poise is the reason Seattle sits atop the NFC West. Last week: 2

2

It feels like Mahomes is having a “down” year because of Kansas City’s defensive success of late, but all his last few weeks have done is prove he’s capable of managing victories as much as he is single-handedly dominating them. Just wait until December and January, when Andy Reid calls upon No. 15 to reintroduce his Super Bowl-caliber arm in the AFC hunt. Last week: 1

3

As expected, Rodgers’ Week 7 dud was just a hiccup. The trusty veteran was back to uncorking perfect big plays against the Texans in Green Bay’s return to the win column, and his touch passes remain one of the prettiest sights in the NFL. If you took him out of the MVP conversation because of the Bucs game, you can reinsert him now. Last week: 3

4

The mechanics can be dicey, as evidenced by Murray’s nearly fatal second-half INT against Seattle. But this guy has ridiculous talent and puts all of it to use. His passing numbers aren’t off the charts, and as always, he needs to cut down on the picks, but as a total package, he’s a constant weapon — always a threat to storm back into a game with his arm or legs. Last week: 4

5

Three INTs against Tennessee threw a slight wrench into his string of ultra-efficient victories, but Big Ben remains the glue that holds the Steelers offense together. All in all, he’s still been everything Pittsburgh could’ve hoped for (and more) since reclaiming his spot in the starting lineup. Last week: 5

6

Some may scoff at the fact a QB on a 1-6 team sits just outside the top five, and Watson occasionally promises more than he delivers, but consider his circumstances. Who else would be putting up his numbers in Houston right now? Imagine if he played for the Bills or Ravens. We’d probably be talking about yet another candidate for MVP. Last week: 8

7

Accuracy remains a concern for Jackson, who has to be better if the Ravens want to advance in the playoffs down the road, but he’s good for at least two to three game-changing plays a game thanks to his unmatched athleticism. Last week: 7

8

Don’t be surprised if Brady creeps close to the top five now that Antonio Brown is in the building. TB12 has the benefit of one of the NFL’s most explosive supporting casts, but he’s also had plenty of pinpoint throws on his own as of late. Last week: 10

9

Are we witnessing the sudden reversion to Josh Allen of old? He was better against the Jets in Week 7, but that was the Jets. Even then, there were some questionable decisions. He stays inside the top 10 because of the hot start and physical tools. Last week: 6

10

The Titans could’ve used Tannehill’s signature steadiness in the first half against Pittsburgh. Still, he did nearly enough to upset a good team in the Steelers, and we’ve now got a large enough sample size to declare him Grade-A starting material. Last week: 11

11

People hate to admit it, but Carr has been really good for close to a year and a half now. He’s completing more of his passes than all but one other QB, and not only that but has thrived throwing it deep. Still, it’s not always translating to wins. Last week: 9

12

Maybe Michael Thomas will never return, but it hasn’t totally wiped out Brees just yet. For all the jokes about whether No. 9 has any arm left, he’s still doing more than enough to get the job done as the shepherd of New Orleans’ banged-up offense. Last week: 13

13

The Falcons probably won’t be competitive again until Ryan is playing elsewhere, but given the right situation, we all know he can still produce like a top-10 passer. Plug him in on any other contender (Saints? Bills?) and he’d be doing good stuff. Last week: 15

14

This is exactly where Wentz belongs as something of a scattershot play-maker these days. You can attribute some of his struggles to a ridiculously battered offense, but he’s a safe bet for both mental lapses and spectacular grit each week. Last week: 12

15

Folks, we might have ourselves the real deal out in L.A. If the Chargers can ever stay even relatively healthy, this kid and his NFL-ready confidence, not to mention maybe top-five arm talent, should make this team a legitimate AFC West challenger. Last week: 17

16

Tough to shift Goff too much after a solid, if unspectacular, Monday night against Chicago. The Bears defense is scary, yes, but there were a few times he nearly threw himself into a funk. When he’s operating in Sean McVay’s rhythm, he can be top-10. Last week: 16

17

The Lions are not dead yet, and apparently neither is Stafford. It’s far too early to say Matt Patrica has staved off ownership’s pink slip with Detroit’s recent fight, but No. 9 returning to form and cutting out the forced throws will go a long way in Motown. Last week: 18

18

Most people figured Bridgewater would be decent as Carolina’s post-Cam Newton experiment, but did anyone expect he’d be this poised? The ceiling with Teddy probably remains relatively tame, but he’s taken legitimate strides in this full-time gig. Last week: 22

19

Garoppolo isn’t too far removed from his NFC West counterpart Jared Goff in that, when he’s comfortable and rolling with his coach’s designs, he can be Super Bowl-caliber. Problem is, those off games can be ugly. And now his WRs are hurt again. Last week: 14

20

Cousins has acknowledged that he can’t keep on turning the ball over and expect to remain the starter. But let’s be real: Sean Mannion isn’t giving the Vikings any more than he is. The real question is: Might Minny find a taker for him after the season? Last week: 21

21

Burrow rebounded in a big way in Week 7, overcoming back-to-back sloppy starts with a monster performance in a shootout with Cleveland. The wins aren’t there yet, but with his confidence, they aren’t incredibly far off. Last week: 23

22

Odell Beckham Jr.’s loss is going to hurt, but what if Mayfield works even more to spread the ball around in his absence? Baker is nowhere near as bad as his critics suggest, but he’s got to start stepping up with these big days against good teams, too. Last week: 26

23

Rivers built some momentum heading into the Colts’ bye, and it’ll be interesting to see whether he comes out firing after a week of rest. His performance against Detroit will be a good test of whether he’s actually capable of capitalizing vs. average teams. Last week: 25

24

Bill Belichick claims Newton is the QB1 moving forward despite Jarrett Stidham’s entrance in Week 7. And Cam is due for a rebound, especially if he can get his legs going again. Still, it doesn’t feel like Stidham is that far off from taking over for good. Last week: 20

25

Monday night was a good example of the Bears’ multifaceted offensive issues: Foles was not great, throwing two ugly picks and missing on big plays, but he had little help up front and even less from Matt Nagy. How much magic is left? Last week: 24

26

After Ryan Fitzpatrick’s honest assessment of his surprise benching, Tua’s got a decent amount of pressure to deliver right out of the gate, especially with Miami still alive in the AFC East. The bet here is he’ll surprise with impressive pocket presence. Last week: 19

27

He’s not a quitter, that’s for sure; and truthfully, the numbers aren’t bad. The Jags need something closer to a savior at QB, though, and his physical limitations prevent him from being that. In the long run, he seems like a top-level backup. Last week: 28

28

Yikes. Lock was playing in bad weather against the Chiefs in Week 7, but two bad INTs? You can’t do that in that kind of game. John Elway spent this year building around Lock as the franchise QB, but he’s got to do more down the stretch. Last week: 27

29

Has any play better defined Daniel Jones’ career than his would-be TD run against the Eagles, in which he left Philly in the dust only to trip over his own feet? The Giants have done him absolutely no favors, but he still makes way too many errors. Last week: 31

30

Allen has quietly been really solid playing low-scoring football for Ron Rivera’s team since taking over for Dwayne Haskins. If anyone’s got a chance to vault up the rankings out of the weeds here, it might be him, especially in such a bad NFC East. Last week: 30

31

Anyone playing behind the Cowboys’ current O-line — whether it’s DiNucci, making his first career start; or Andy Dalton, who’s in concussion protocol — is doomed for struggles. And yet they’re still a slightly higher-upside bet than … Last week: Unranked

32