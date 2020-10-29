Victor Oladipo enters the final year of his contract and is one of the hottest names on the trade rumor mill going into the next season.

The former All-Star enters the final year of his contract this season, and the Pacers have some thinking to do. They need to decide if they want to keep Oladipo in their future plans or ship him and get some cash out of the deal.

Victor Oladipo turned around completely when he was sent to Indiana from OKC. He used to be a reserve back with the Thunder, and could never elevate himself in Russ’s shadow.

With the Pacers, he took over and became the best player on the team. He earned 2 All-Star selections in his two healthy seasons with the Pacers. Ever since he returned from his knee injury, he hasn’t been the same though. Victor has averaged 14.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists ever since he returned.

The question the Pacers have to ask them is whether they seal the former All-Star with a big deal, they play his contract out or they trade him and get some decent assets in exchange.

Victor Oladipo needs “a big contract to stay in Indiana, or else #1 destination is Miami”

According to Miami Herald, Victor Oladipo would like to stay in Indiana, provided he gets a big new contract. Oladipo loves Indiana and would want to stay there, but if they aren’t ready to give him a big contract, he would try and seal a deal with Miami Heat.

“A source said Oladipo likes Indiana and would be happy staying there with a big new contract, but that if he were to leave, Miami would be No. 1 on his list.”

Victor Oladipo could be eyeing the Miami Heat as his next team, per Indy Star “despite rampant speculation that he could end up with the Knicks, the strongest preliminary indication is Miami.” (h/t Miami Herald) pic.twitter.com/g1Obh8WrT8 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 9, 2020

Miami seems to have different plans

The Miami Heat on the other hand wants to wait things out and see how Oladipo performs next season. They need to make sure his best days aren’t behind him.

They are already gunning for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2021 free agency, but if that doesn’t happen, they may look at Oladipo seriously. Currently, their top priority is keeping enough cap space so they can make a serious attempt at getting the 2x MVP in next year’s free agency.