Mike Perry’s much awaited clash with Robbie Lawler is off. Perry is now on the lookout for a new opponent.

Robbie Lawler and Mike Perry, who were set to square off at UFC 255, are no longer scheduled to compete against each other at the marquee event, as Robbie Lawler has reported an injury.

While, the official confirmation from UFC is yet to come, however, Mike Perry via Twitter has stated that Lawler has pulled himself out from the November’s feature event, following an injury. Though, it was a much anticipated fight, which took many years in the making, but with it seemingly off from the card, Mike Perry is looking for another opponent to fill Lawler’s position at UFC 255, and is even interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev.

So @Ruthless_RL pulled out due to an injury. Looking for a replacement I asked for @KChimaev and we can do it at middleweight @ufc @FirstRoundMgmt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 28, 2020

Confirmed the much anticipated Perry x Lawler fight is off. Lawler withdrew for undisclosed reasons. https://t.co/0SXfGvdz0a — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2020

Mike Perry’s Outside of the Ring Troubles

Mike Perry has been a frequent bearer of outside of the ring troubles in 2020, yet he is evidently eager to get back in the ring and might want to answer his naysayers by performing where it matters.

The Platinum Perry last entered the Octagon in June 2020 at UFC Vegas 4, and emerged victorious over Mickey Gall there. Since then, he’s been out, and became prone to controversy. He first indulged in an altercation in a restaurant in July, and later in October his ex-wife accused him of domestic violence. Mike Perry denied the accusations, but still is ostensibly in the negative light, and amid that he wants to get on with the fight work.

