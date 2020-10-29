UFC 254 PPV Buys: UFC 254, which arguably carried the biggest card of the year, has also fared well in the commercial section.

In the run-up to UFC 254, there were speculations about it being the potential highest grosser, and the UFC president Dana White himself confirmed that the marquee event is trending to break the $2.4 million record set by UFC 229.

Owing to the headliner fight, and considering Khabib Nurmagomedov’s massive fan base in Europe, UFC made a substantial change in the time schedule to make it for more favorable for European enthusiasts, however, the apparent figure that has come out suggests that the modification did not laid out the most ideal result, and the 2:00 pm, ET, start of the main card in USA, has probably backfired.

UFC 254 Pay-Per-View Buys

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, UFC 254 has raked-in 675,000 worldwide buys, out of which 5,00,000 are drawn from USA.

With UFC 246, and UFC 251 breaching the million mark, and moreover, UFC 253 and UFC 254 bringing in a considerable number as well, 2020 has proved to be a prosperous year for UFC.

However, UFC 229 Khabib Vs. McGregor’s record still stands tall and is set to remain at the top in the foreseeable future.

