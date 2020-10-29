Getty Images



The UEFA Europa League is shifting into high gear with two of the six matchdays in the group stage behind us as the road to the final in Gdansk in 2021 takes shape.

Forty-eight clubs will participate in the group stage. The fun begins on Oct. 22 through Dec. 10, and as always, CBS All Access is your go-home for the Europa League. You can stream every Europa League (and Champions League) match live on CBS All Access. Be sure to check the group standings below after the draw and after each match.

Group A

1. CFR Cluj (ROU) 2 1 1 0 +2 4 2. Roma (ITA) 2 1 1 0 +1 4 3. Young Boys (SUI) 2 0 1 1 -1 1 4. CSKA-Sofia (BUL) 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Group B

1. Arsenal (ENG) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Molde (NOR) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 3. Rapid Wien (AUT) 2 0 0 2 -2 0 4. Dundalk (IRL) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group C

1. Leverkusen (GER) 2 1 0 1 +3 3 2. Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR) 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3. Slavia Prague (CZE) 2 1 0 1 -1 3 4. Nice (FRA) 2 1 0 1 -3 3

Group D

1. Benfica (POR) 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Rangers (SCO) 2 2 0 0 +3 6 3. Lech Poznan (POL) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 4. Standard Liege (BEL) 2 0 0 2 -5 0

Group E

1. Granada (ESP) 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2. PSV Eindhoven (NED) 2 1 0 1 0 3 3. PAOK (GRE) 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Omonoia (CYP) 2 0 1 1 -1 1

Group F

1. AZ Alkmaar (NED) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Napoli (ITA) 2 1 0 1 0 3 3. Real Sociedad (ESP) 2 1 0 1 0 3 4. Rijeka (CRO) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group G

1. Leicester City (ENG) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Braga (POR) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 3. Zorya Luhansk (UKR) 2 0 0 2 -4 0 4. AEK Athens (GRE) 2 0 0 2 -4 0

Group H

1. AC Milan (ITA) 2 2 0 0 +5 6 2. Lille (FRA) 2 1 1 0 +3 4 3. Celtic (SCO) 2 0 1 1 -2 1 4. Sparta Prague (CZE) 2 0 0 2 -6 0

Group I

1. Villarreal (ESP) 2 2 0 0 +4 6 2. Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 3. Sivasspor (TUR) 2 0 0 2 -3 0 4. Qarabag (AZE) 2 0 0 2 -3 0

Group J

1. Royal Antwerp (BEL) 2 2 0 0 +2 6 2. Tottenham Hotspur (ENG) 2 1 0 1 +2 3 3. LASK (AUT) 2 1 0 1 -2 3 4. Ludogorets (BUL) 2 0 0 2 -2 0

Group K

1. Wolfsberg (AUT) 2 1 1 0 +3 4 2. CSKA Moscow (RUS) 2 0 2 0 0 2 3. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 2 0 2 0 0 2 4. Feyenoord (NED) 2 0 1 1 -3 1

Group L