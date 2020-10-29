The LA Galaxy are faced with a must-win game tonight if they plan on making the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs this season. The Galaxy will travel to Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Portland is prepared for a difficult match against the five-time champion Galaxy who are in need of points and a win tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This will be a match you don’t want to miss, tune in tonight and see if LA can keep their playoff hopes alive.

LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers

When: Wednesday, October 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

