“Trophies are a bit boring these days”- Max Verstappen on his recent Grand Prix podium wins as he compares the trophy designs from previous eras.

Max Verstappen this season is the only consistent challenge to the two dominant Mercedes’ race cars this year. The Dutch driver has stood onto the podium in every race he finished this season.

That’s a lot of numbers, considering it is almost end of the 2020 season, and speaking on his consistent number of podium finishes, Verstappen remarked that the trophies these days are bit boring.

While talking to the Talking Bull podcast, he revealed: “It’s the most enjoyable when you, of course, are on the top step. But you also have to be realistic if it’s possible or not.”

“Sometimes I’m also happy when I’m second or third. Just because you know that you got the best out of it and the other team or whatever is just too dominant to beat. So you have to appreciate the podium. That’s for sure.”

“Trophies are a bit boring these days.”

One of the fixed parts is, of course, the presentation of the trophies, and meanwhile, Verstappen has driven quite a few of them together. However, he is not really impressed by the prizes; the trophies of ten years ago are more beautiful in his eyes.

“To be honest, the trophies were better ten years ago. If I look at the trophy wall at Milton Keynes, I think the trophies were a lot better these days. I think sometimes now they are a bit boring. But at the end of the day, I don’t mind too much about the trophies. It’s more important to get the result.”

“I have them at home, the Trophies, but I prefer to remember the moment that you finish first, second or third,” concludes Verstappen,