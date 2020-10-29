We’re just weeks away from the debut of NBA 2K21 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, and the exciting news just keeps coming. Finally, after fans had been asking for years, 2K has finally created a full WNBA career mode.

NBA 2K20 included a WNBA season mode that allowed players to control their favorite WNBA team. But it was only for one single season. One. That’s it. And there was no online experience that came with it. The mode wasn’t nearly enough.

That’s done now. Instead of just a season, players can now play through a unique WNBA MyCareer mode with a created player and all.

This mode, called “The W,” allows players to create their own WNBA player and turn her into a star at the highest level in the league.

Users will play in WNBA games to progress their player. As your player becomes better, she’ll get opportunities to help the WNBA become more popular as a league.

It’ll also allow players to have off-court jobs like offseason coaching gigs, influencer jobs, and entrepreneurial opportunities that will help the player increase the league’s notoriety while earning a paycheck.

There’s an online mode, too. The W mode has its own online courts for 3v3 play between users. It’s basically 2K’s Park mode but for the W only. The court looks dope, too.

Not quite 5 on 5, but this works.

It’s about time 2K did this. There are lots of women who play NBA 2K, and they’ll finally be able to make players who look like them and play online with them.

This mode seemed like a no-brainer from the jump, but better late than never.