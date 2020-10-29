RS Vs NAP Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Ripper of a contest on our hands today when two staunch sides go locking heads.

Where the group stages of the Europa League are largely lopsided affairs with their being a massive disparity in quality in the groups Group F has managed to break the norm this season. With Napoli and Real Sociedad both being drawn in the same group, we have a tie too look forward to today, a clash which promises to make for an intoxicating brew.

For Real Sociedad, the opening exchanges of their new sortie in the footballing circuit couldn’t have transpired in for enchanting a manner. The club finds itself occupying top spot in La Liga 2020-21, a position the club fully deserves owing to the clinical and comprehensive brand of football they have deployed this term.

The team brought that form into the Europa League as well with a 1-0 win seeing them get their soiree off to the perfect start. In top spot with the triumph, the club will be looking to nail itself down in first place with a second win on the bounce when it takes on Napoli today.

Probable Winner

Stunned by Alkmaar who downed them 1-0 in their bygone encounter, Napoli are outscouring for redemption today. In second place in the Serie A, the club is more than capable of dishing out a stern and stiff challenge to the Spanish opposition.

This will be a humdinger of a contest, one we envision swinging in Real Sociedad’s favour owing to their better defensive setup.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Both Asier and Luca ascribe their absence from the affair to ongoing injury issues.

Elmas and Piotr are still on the recovery road after having being diagnosed with COVID, set of events which rule both out for Napoli.

Real Sociedad

Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Le Normand, Monreal, Zubimendi, Silva, Merino, Portu, Isak, Oyarzabal

Napoli

Meret, Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Hysaj, Ruiz, Lobotka, Politano, Mertens, Lozano, Osimhen

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Real Sociedad Vs NapoliGroup F

Date And Time: 30thOctober, Friday- 1:30am IST

Venue:Reale Seguros Stadium, San Sebastian

Telecast: Sony Ten 2/HD

Real Sociedad

Oyarzabal: 4 Goals, 2 Assists

Napoli

Bygone Encounter

Rijeka Vs Real Sociedad: 0-1

Napoli Vs AZ Alkmaar: 0-1

RS Vs NAP Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Alex Remiro from Real Sociedad will find a place in our setup as the goal-keeper for the upcoming contest. The shot stopper kept a cleansheet the last time for his side, one he earned owing to his knowhow of the game.

Defenders

Letting in a meagre three goals past them in La Liga, Real Sociedad have made for an extremely daunting side to take on. The side’s defensive gameplan has entailed clobbering attacking plays with the backline occupying ideal positions to hold its shape all across the 90 minutes.

Their sound and compact brand of defending sees us opt for Artiz Elustondo and Andoni Gorosabel from the club while the tenacious Kalidou Koulibaly will make way into our setup from Napoli.

Midfielders

After a dreary 2019-20 season, one where his season was ravaged by injury, Hirving Lozano has hit back hard in the 2020-21 season. He’s Napoli top scorer in the league with four goals to his name to see him become our first pick from the side.

He’s been aided well by Matteo Politano who has helped himself with the two goals and two assists. Wrapping up the trio of picks from the Italian side is CDM Fabian Ruiz Pena whose expansive skill set has been him pull off quick attacking breaks for his team.

Real Sociedad’s top scorer with four goals, Portu was always going to be a must have pick for us from the club. He finds company in the services of Mikel Merino who registered the assist for his side’s goal the last time around.

Strikers

With Napoli’s defensive setup always vulnerable, Mikel Oyarzabal made for an instant pick for us from the Spanish side. Napoli on the other hand have the ever reliable and flawless Dries Mertens make a foray into our side courtesy of his two goals and three assists.

Captain And Vice-Captain

With both of them scoring on four occasions this season, Mikel will step out as our captain while Portu is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Remiro, Gorosabel, Elustondo, Koulibaly, Fabian, Lozano, Politano, Merino, Portu, Mertens, Mikel

Note: For Updated teams after the lineup announcement, join The SportsRush Premium on our mobile app.

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.