Ravindra Jadeja sixes: The all-rounder from Chennai Super Kings hit a couple of sixes to win the match in an emphatic manner.

During the 49th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played a blinder of an innings to seal an emphatic chase.

Coming in to bat at No. 6 in the 18th over, Jadeja ended up scoring 31* (11) with the help of two fours and three sixes to win the match on the last ball. Needing 10 runs off the last over, the situation was reduced to Super Kings needing seven runs on the last two deliveries.

It was at this point in time that Jadeja hit consecutive sixes off Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti. With Chennai all-rounder Sam Curran (13*) not being able to find the boundaries, Jadeja took the onus on himself to chase a 173-run target.

Earlier, it was opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored an impact-generating 72 (53) with the help of six fours and two sixes to provided a much-needed start to his team.

In the first innings, Kolkata posted 172/5 in 20 overs on the back of opening batsman Nitish Rana’s 11th IPL half-century, 87 (61). With bowling figures of 4-0-34-2, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of Chennai’s bowlers.

How Twitterati reacted:

Well done my brother @imjadeja What incredible contribution. Superbly done Bapu ! #CSKvKKR 😍 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 29, 2020

Sir Ravindra Jadeja. Take a bow 🙇 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 29, 2020

Todi naakhu,fodi nakhu ane bhukko kari naakhu… @imjadeja — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2020

It’s all happening for CSK …. just a little too late unfortunately. But doing their best to keep the tournament alive and kicking. #CSKvKKR — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 29, 2020

Sir Jadeja very much alive and kicking 🔥 — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 29, 2020

