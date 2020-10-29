Nitish Rana smashes three consecutive sixes: The batsman from Kolkata Knight Riders severely attacked the opposition spinners.

During the 49th player of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana scored his 11th IPL half-century to lay a solid foundation for his team.

Opening the batting with Shubman Gill (26), Rana once again banked on the chance presented to him to open the batting. While Gill found the boundaries against the new ball, Rana was particularly seen getting his eye in.

In what was unlikely of him to not attack from the word go, Rana was successful enough to convert his patience into impact especially after the 10-over mark.

After scoring a 34-ball 35 in the first 10 overs, Rana accelerated superbly well to end up scoring 87 (61) with the help of 10 fours and four sixes before getting out to Chennai Super Kings pacer Lungi Ngidi in the 18th over.

Rana, who hit consecutive boundaries off Chennai all-rounder Mitchell Santner in the 11th over, completed his half-century in the 14th over. In the 16th over, Rana hit CSK spinner Karn Sharma for three consecutive sixes to cause maximum damage in his innings.

Batting at No. 6 after Rana’s dismissal, wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik scored a brisk 21* (10) including three fours to power KKR to 172/5 in 20 overs.

How Twitterati reacted:

Duck, fifty, duck, fifty for Nitish Rana. Perhaps best to drop him for the next KKR game? #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 29, 2020

