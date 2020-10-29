USA Today



Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been on a roll as of late. Brady accounted for 369 passing yards and five total touchdowns in the 45-20 blowout win over the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday, which extended the Buccaneers’ win streak to two games. It certainly appears one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is finding his footing with his new club. Brady hasn’t thrown an interception in three weeks now, but it’s possible that’s because of some good luck.

During the latest episode of Detail on ESPN+, NFL legend Peyton Manning broke down one of Brady’s great throws against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. While at first it looks like a perfectly placed toss to tight end Rob Gronkowski, Manning goes into detail about why he thinks this was actually a mistake and Brady was trying to throw to another wide receiver.

Check out the clip here, courtesy of NFL Films:

As you can see, Mike Evans ran a hitch route, but Brady noticed that the cornerback had broken on the route before he could get the ball out of his hands. Evans then broke the route upwards, and Brady tried to float a pass to him down the right sideline.

Manning claims that Brady either forgot Gronkowski was running a route that would put him in the same area as where he was trying to float a pass to Evans or that Gronk was just ahead of schedule on the play, but that Brady did not mean to throw this pass to his tight end. Either way, if Brady was trying to throw to Gronkowski or not, it was a pretty play. Maybe a perk of being one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time is that some of your mistakes turn into great plays.