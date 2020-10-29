Paul Rudd is already one of the Best Celebrity Men but he further cemented his status as all around delightful dude by handing out cookies to voters outside of Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center on Thursday.

According to social media posts, Rudd swung by and being the chill, down to earth dude that he is, passed out individually wrapped corn and blueberry n’cream cookies to help make the rainy wait slightly more bearable. Rudd, who wore a mask and gloves in deference to coronavirus protocols, also posed for photos with fans. Unsurprisingly, it looks everyone enjoyed what could have been an otherwise miserable experience.

I don’t know how to explain it, but something about Paul Rudd just radiates kindness and decency, which seem to be in short supply these days. Maybe it’s the boyish good looks, even though he’s 51, maybe it’s his ability to make the best football trash talk videos, or maybe because he does stuff like invite a bunch of random Kanas City Royals’ fans to a kegger at his mom’s house.

The point is, he seems to be a decent, creative and funny dude, and despite coronavirus concerns, I would 100% eat a cookie Paul Rudd handed me. Actually, that’s not true. I’d probably just keep it in my fridge with a note that said, “Paul Rudd gave me this cookie!!” and look at when I felt sad, but you get the point.

We’re living through an intensely horrible and stressful time and anyone offering up some genuine human connection, especially someone who is so rich and famous that he doesn’t have to, is welcome. I mean, just look at those fan photos. You can tell by his eye crinkles that he is smiling just as widely as the people next to him. I truly and deeply love him for this. I know that Paul Rudd handing out cookies is not going to save our democracy or our republic or end voter suppression but it has eased some of my anxiety about the world being a miserable and dark place, made only for the craven and powerful few.

Also, if you haven’t already, go out and vote. It’s what Paul Rudd would want.