PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Prediction: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI – 30 October (Rawalpindi). Cricket is finally back on the land of Pakistan and this can be a landmark series in this COVID-19 crisis.

Hosts Pakistan will take on Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI match of the 3 matches ODI series. This cricket is finally back in Pakistan and it is certainly a big thing considering the popularity of cricket in the country.

Pakistan will play an ODI series in more than 12 months and playing at home will certainly boost their confidence. The players of the side were involved in the recent T20 cup and all the players are looking in a really great rhythm. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Amir are dropped from the side whereas Haider Ali and Haris Rauf are expected to make their ODI debut in this game. This is going to be an important game for the side and some players would like to make the most out of it.

Zimbabwe will go in this game as the underdogs and the captain of the side have certainly expressed their desires to stun Pakistan in their own backyard. Some big players have returned to the side and they are looking really strong on the paper as compared to the team that faced Bangladesh in March.

This should be a one-sided game in the favour of Pakistan but Zimbabwe would like to turn the tables.

Pitch Conditions and Weather Details

The average 1st innings ODI score at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is 234 runs.

Total Games Played: 21; Batting 1st Won: 10; Batting 2nd Won: 11

We can expect clear skies throughout the game.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Pakistan – Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf.

Zimbabwe – Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Elton Chigumbura, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba.

NOTE:- The stats mentioned are of ODI games.

Match Details

Three Match ODI Series

Match: Pakistan vs Zimbabwe First ODI Match

Date and Time: 30 October, Friday- 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Top 4 Batting Order

Pakistan

Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Haris Sohail.

Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine, Chamu Chibhabha, Brendan Taylor, and Sean Williams.

Death Over Specialists

Pakistan

Wahab Riaz and Haris Rauf

Zimbabwe

Donald Tiripano and Tendai Chatara

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Wicket-Keeper

Brendan Taylor will be our wicket-keeper in this game. Taylor is one of the best batsmen of Zimbabwe and he is expected to play a big role for this side. He has scored 6326 runs at an average of 35.14 and is a must-have pick from Zimbabwe.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Batsmen

Haider Ali, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam will be our batsmen from Pakistan. Fakhar was the highest run-scorer in the recently concluded National T20 Cup and his record is brilliant against Zimbabwe whereas Haider is set to make his ODI debut in this game after a successful T20I debut in England. Babar, on the other hand, does not need any stats to prove his class and is one of the best batsmen in the world right now.

Craig Ervine will be our batsman from Zimbabwe. Ervine last played an ODI game in 2019 and his presence is a big boost for the side. He has scored 3761 ODI runs at an average 33.88 and is expected to open the innings for his side.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy All-Rounders

Shadab Khan will be our all-rounder from Pakistan. Khan picked 15 wickets in the National T20 Cup and has proved his class with the bat as well whenever he got the chance.

[You can pick Mohammad Hafeez instead of Shadab Khan]

Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams will be our all-rounders from Zimbabwe. Raza was really good in the CPL 2020 and even won the title with the Trinbago Knight Riders. He has scored 2801 ODI runs at an average of 34.58 with 59 wickets in his bowling as well whereas Williams has scored 3761 ODI runs at an average of 33.88 with 71 wickets in his bowling. Both of them are the main all-rounders of the side.

PAK vs ZIM Fantasy Bowlers

From Pakistan, the trio of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Wahab Riaz will make it into our team. All three of them were on fire in the National T20 Cup and were the top-3 wicket-takers of the tournament with 20,18, and 16 wickets respectively under their name. They can certainly dismantle the batting line-up of Zimbabwe. Shaheen took a hattrick in the T20 blast as well whereas Haris is all set for his ODI debut.

Match Prediction: Pakistan will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sean Williams and Fakhar Zaman

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match, pitch report and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.