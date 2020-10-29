Carlos Dunlap just got his wish. After publicly lobbying to be traded from the Cincinnati Bengals recently, the team advised him to stay home on Wednesday as they sorted through potential deals. Only a few hours later, they were reportedly able to find a suitor in the Seattle Seahawks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in exchange for both a player and a draft pick. The exact terms of the deal were not initially known but now are, and it’s being reported offensive lineman B.J. Finney is heading to the Bengals as part of the trade, along with a 2021 seventh-round pick, per Albert Breer of SI.com.

And with that, the Bengals are now rid of a disgruntled pass rusher while gaining some added protection for Joe Burrow, Finney likely being a rotational piece at guard after his stint in Seattle. He was signed to a two-year deal by the Seahawks in 2019, but struggled to get on the field, and was set to be a free agent in 2021. As for the Seahawks, they gain Dunlap’s talents on a defensive line that desperately needs it.

For his part, needless to say, Dunlap couldn’t be more ecstatic. The two-time Pro Bowler took to social media — his format of choice — to post a video of him removing his nameplate from the Bengals facility.

This is only the Bengals’ second in-season trade since 1985, as noted by Paul Dehner, Jr. of The Athletic, the first having been the decision to move an also disgruntled Carson Palmer to the Raiders in 2012.

Dunlap is a former second-round pick of the Bengals who has played with the club for more than a decade, including some very lean years that continue into 2020. His displeasure arrived when defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who joined the club in 2019, began scaling back his snap count and altered his role on the defensive front. That led to a social media campaign by Dunlap aimed at forcing the Bengals’ hand in getting him off of the roster, including posting now-deleted information such as an image of the Bengals pass rush rotation (a huge no-no) and seemingly putting his home up for sale with a public ad via Twitter.

Dunlap delivered nine sacks in 2019 and still has tread left on his tires despite being 31 years old, and the Seahawks hope the addition becomes a nice consolation prize after eyeing Everson Griffen ahead of the Dallas Cowboys’ decision to send him to the Detroit Lions.

It’s the definition of a fresh start for Dunlap, who has never played in any other jersey in his NFL career.