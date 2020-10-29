We’re not quite at the midpoint of the 2020 NFL regular season, but we are at a point where we mostly know what teams are going to be for the rest of the year. What better time to check in on the league with a fresh batch of power rankings?

Now, most power rankings are based on what has already happened. If that’s what you’re looking for, you can find For The Win’s weekly rankings here. But these power rankings will be looking at what we expect to happen over the second half of the season. A good way to look at them: If two teams played on a neutral field, you’d expect the higher-ranked team to win.

Along with a brief recap of what’s happened this season, we’ll take a brief glimpse at what’s ahead for each team. We’ll start with the worst team in the league.