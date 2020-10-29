We’re on to Week 8 in the NFL, with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers facing off on Thursday. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Steven Ruiz went 7-6-1 (51-46-5 overall) and Charles Curtis went 8-5-1 (52-45-5 overall).

We now go to each of them for comments before their picks.

Charles: Look at us! This is the the most intriguing race in football, more NFC West than NFC East at this point. Overall: if you’re listening to us, you’re winning money.

Steven: And yet … I’m disappointed. I’m losing to Charles. It’s unacceptable and I vow to do better.

(NOTE: Eagles-Cowboys was off the board as of publishing.)

Falcons at Panthers (-2.5)



Charles: Panthers

Carolina is clearly the better team on the defensive side of the ball and it feels like Teddy Bridgewater is rounding into form with his receivers, so I’ll take the favorites.

Steven: Panthers

Carolina’s offense looks good under Joe Brady and the defense seemed to have Atlanta’s number in the recent matchup. A little home-field advantage with a quick turnaround doesn’t hurt, either.

Colts at Lions (+2.5)



Charles: Colts

This one was tougher than it initially looked on paper. But the Colts are coming off the bye and I just don’t think the Lions do much against their D.

Steven: Colts

I don’t know how to feel about either of these teams, to be honest. The Colts are clearly better but their insistence on running the football has held the offense back, and the Lions offense has gotten a boost from Kenny Golladay’s return from injury. But it’s the Lions, and you can’t go wrong betting against them.

Vikings at Packers (-7)



Charles: Packers

There is a chance for a backdoor cover here with the Vikings throwing the ball a ton and Dalvin Cook possibly back. But the Minnesota defense is so bad, I’m not buying it.

Steven: Packers

The Vikings are in “fire sale” mode, which tells you everything you need to know about the coaching staff’s confidence in this team. Aaron Rodgers had a field day against this secondary in Week 1 and I don’t expect things to change.

Patriots at Bills (-3.5)



Charles: Patriots

I bet on the Pats last and lost. I’m doubling down for one more week to cover simply because Bill Belichick is their coach. Is that dumb? Possibly.

Steven: Patriots

It’s supposed to be windy in Buffalo on Sunday which could even things out for the passing games. If this turns into a matchup of run games, New England might have the advantage. Take the points.

Titans at Bengals (+6)



Charles: Titans

I’m pretty confident with this one — Derrick Henry runs all day, the defense clamps down on Joe Burrow.

Steven: Titans

I’m with Charles. The Bengals have had a hard time slowing down play-action-heavy offenses — see: the Cleveland games — and nobody is doing that better than the Titans right now.

Raiders at Browns (-3)



Charles: Raiders

Do we really believe in what we saw last week out of the Browns? They nearly lost to the Bengals. So I’ll back the road underdogs.

Steven: Browns

The Raiders don’t have the defense to force Baker Mayfield to beat them on his own. Cleveland should have success on the ground, which will keep Mayfield out of third-and-long.

Jets at Chiefs (-19.5)



Charles: Chiefs

Hey, the Jets covered last week against the Bills! Well, the Chiefs aren’t the Bills. Plain and simple.

Steven: Chiefs

The Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. The Jets have Sam Darnold and Adam Gase. That’s enough for me to lay the 19.5 points.

Rams at Dolphins (+4.5)



Charles: Rams

It feels like this line is a tad too small. Tua Tagovailoa is making his first start, and I believe in the Rams’ defense enough to be disruptive.

Steven: Rams

We don’t know what to expect from Tua in his first start so taking the known commodity feels like the smart bet.

Steelers at Ravens (-4)



Charles: Steelers

Ugh, this pick makes me really nervous. All I can think of is Ben Roethlisberger and his short throws being kept in check by Baltimore’s defense … but the last undefeated team being underdogs by four? Hmm.

Steven: Ravens

I think we’re going to see the worst of Ben Roethlisberger who has been able to feast on bad defenses all season. The Ravens are going to pressure him and force him to throw into tight windows. I don’t think he’s capable.

Chargers at Broncos (+3)



Charles: Chargers

The Broncos have beaten the Jets and Patriots (with Cam Newton struggling). So I’m not buying what they’re selling. Justin Herbert gets it done again.

Steven: Chargers

I have fully bought into the Justin Herbert hype and Drew Lock hasn’t been any better than the backups who filled in for him earlier in the season. It will be a close, low-scoring game, but the Chargers just have more talent.

Saints at Bears (+4)



Charles: Saints

What? This is absurd. Yes, the Bears defense is good … but if the Saints score even 20 points, is Nick Foles going to get Chicago to 16? Nope.

Steven: Saints

Drew Brees is back to playing at a high level and I just don’t think this Bears passing game is capable of exploiting New Orleans’ issues in the secondary.

49ers at Seahawks (-3.5)



Charles: 49ers

I’ve said it week in and out — the Seahawks defense is vulnerable. The Niners are at a point where things are starting to click again, and they’ll at least cover here.

Steven: 49ers

I don’t feel good about this pick, but I do feel good about Kyle Shanahan going up against this defense. That matchup alone will keep this one tight.

Buccaneers at Giants (+10.5)



Charles: Buccaneers

Wow, that’s a big spread. But do you really believe Daniel Jones won’t have like 43 turnovers against that defense? Didn’t think so.

Steven: Buccaneers

I’m actually taking the over on those 43 turnovers. Jones might get strip-sacked 14 times in the first quarter alone. And the Giants defense will have no answer for this Bucs passing attack.

