MTA Vs FEN Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Must win encounter for two sides looking to embed semblance in their ongoing seasons.

Ever since their opening week in the Euroleague 2020-21, nothing has gone Fenerbache’s way. The side has gone onto lose all of its ties ever since, a team fast nosediving in the points tally of the ongoing season.

On a three game losing spree at the moment, Fenerbache are in dire need of a win. There’s been a clear decline in the side’s quality of basketball, a team which fully unravelled in its 82-68 defeat the last time around, a performance which doesn’t bode well for the club going forward.

Where Fenerbache are trying to wrench their way out of the impasse they find themselves in, Maccabi Tel Aviv finally managed to get out of their pickle. While the 89-87 win against Khimki was by no means a convincing result, it managed to halt their three game losing spree to bring them right adjacent to Fenerbache in the points tally.

MTA Vs FEN Fantasy Probable Winner

Determining a winner from the forthcoming showdown was a throbbing headache for us. While both these clubs have impressed in stages, neither has really been able to click as a unit and showcase its real credentials till now.

We envisage Maccabi Tel Aviv just about scampering their way to a win today owing to their repertoire of attacking names.

Probable Playing 5

Team News

Casspi and Dibartolomeo are both out of the tie pertaining to their ongoing injuries.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Hunter, Jones, Bryant, Zizic, Dorcey

Fenerbache

Brown, Vesely, Hamilton, Eddie, Nando

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Maccabi Tel Aviv Vs Fenerbache

Date And Time: 30th October, Friday: 12:35am

Venue: Menora Mivtachim Arena, Tel-Aviv

Best Shooter

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Fenerbache

Best Defender

Maccabi Tel Aviv

Fenerbache

Bygone Encounter

Khimki Vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: 87-89

Panathinaikos Vs Fenerbache: 82-68

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

In a Fenerbache side which is fast regressing as an attacking unit, Lorenzo Brown has offered the only source of solace to the club. A silver lining in an otherwise abject unit, he erupted for a 17 point, 6 dimes and 4 board display the last time around to see him be a must have pick for us.

With Fenerbache’s defence leaking 82 points the last time around, Tyler Dorsey from Maccabi Tel Aviv was a player we just couldn’t leave out of our setup for the day’s affair. He ended up with a neat 26 points the last time he took to the middle, a performance which saw him clobber the defence with his ability to hit the field points.

Shooting Guard

He finds company in his side’s most flawless and dependable player. Scottie Wilbekin is outrightly the fulcrum of his side’s attacking gameplan with the player dropping 12 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds the last time around.

Small Forward

Fenerbache’s Dyshawn Pierre will be inducted in our setup from the club as the small forward for the day owing to his ability to both shoot from the flanks and layup the ball for his counterparts.

Power Forward

Jarell Eddie is a real force to be reckoned with inside the paints. He has the capability to placate the best of defences, a player whose spin and slams have seen him power his way past defenders with ease.

Angelo Caloiaro will be our pick from Maccabi Tel Aviv. He ended up cajoling his way a double-double the last time around, one entailing 15 points and 10 rebounds, a worldclass performance which saw him pull off the only double-double from his club in the scrimmage.

Centre

For his side, Othello Hunter will be crucial to the club’s aspirations of pulling off a win. The centre is the focal point of the club’s defence, a player capable of not only screening his side’s basket but also guarding players to pull off deflections and steals.

Ante Zizic was once again flawless when it came to shooting points inside the paint, utilising his reverse scoops and alleyoops to pull off 16 points in the foregone contest.

Star Player

Wilbekin’s calibre makes him an instant pick as our side’s star player while Brown is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Dorsey, Brown, Wilbekin, Pierre, Angelo, Eddie, Ante, Hunter

