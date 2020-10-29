When the Chicago White Sox parted ways with manager Rick Renteria after their AL Wild Card exit, many White Sox fans probably hoped that the team would go in a direction that would be in line with today’s game.

After all, this is a team that has one of baseball’s more promising (and exciting) young cores and the No. 6 farm system, according to MLB.com.

So, what did White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf go ahead and do? He instead decided to go with a 76-year-old who hasn’t managed a team in nine years and has been awfully problematic along the way. That’s right. They hired former Cardinals manager, Diamondbacks and Angels senior advisor Tony La Russa.

La Russa had plenty of managerial success with St. Louis. But in his time with the Diamondbacks front office, La Russa was notably resistant to analytic-based decisions. He’d say that analytics were important for preparation but would let the eye test do the work when the games start. Simply put, today’s game had moved on from La Russa.

La Russa has also echoed racist rhetoric when it comes to baseball and Colin Kaepernick’s protests of racial injustice. He was also convicted of drunk driving while with the Cardinals.

It was no surprise that fans weren’t happy with this hire.