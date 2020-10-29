MIL vs SPPG Fantasy Team Prediction: AC Milan’s juggernaut looks to keep its speckle free winning free intact come today.

Such has been AC Milan’s dominance this season that the club’s foregone 3-3 draw to AS Roma came as a defeat to the club. While the result didn’t change the club’s position atop of the Serie A 2020-21 standings, it brought the side’s four match winning spree to an end.

Whilst the match was a thoroughly entertaining and riveting affair as the tie switched hands persistently before finally ending with either side taking a well deserved point from the encounter, the result was taken over by the diabolic referring on show on the day. VAR once again took centrestage with woeful use of the technology at hand once again bringing to fore talk of discarding VAR’s usage altogether.

The fiasco saw a string on new announcements from the Italian football association as the governing council looks to traverse its way past further such fiascos. However, this will be the last thing on AC Milan’s mind today as the Italians look to revert to winning ways when they take on Sparta Prague.

Probable Winner

Where AC Milan routed Celtic 3-1 in the Group H opening tie, Sparta Prague were left in anguish after their appalling 4-1 schooling. The set of events are emotive of the manner in which this tie will unfurl with AC Milan set to hammer home a comfortable win for themselves.

Team News

Matteo, Gabbia and Rebic will all miss out for AC Milan with the players suffering injuries while Gianluigi and Jens attribute their absence to injuries.

Ondrej, Dominik, David and Lukas will all spend time on the sidelines given their injury problems.

Probable Playing 11

AC Milan

Donnarumma, Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez, Kessie, Bennacer, Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Saelemaekers, Ibrahimovic.

Sparta Prague

Heca, Boyle, Cleary, Rogers, Gannon, Shields, Murray, Duffy, Gregory, John, Hoban.

Top Goal-scorer

Milan – Diaz: 1 Goal.

Sparts Prague – Dockal: 1 Goal.

MIL vs SPPG Fantasy Team Prediction

Goal-keepers

Although he’s all set to concede multiple times today, we have still decided to move ahead with the selection of Sparta Prague’s Milan Heca for the showdown. The goal-keeper is an astute shot stopper, a player who has taken up fine positions to negate shots sent down his way.

Defenders

Assisting the one goal for his side the last time around, Theo Hernandez once again hammered home the fact that he’s one of the finest attacking fullbacks in the game currently. Joining up with him are Diego Dalot and Alessio Romagnoli after their heroic showings against Celtic, ones which saw them keep the opposition’s attack at bay.

Mid-fielders

Scorer of the only goal for his side against Lille, the visiting unit see Borek Dockal become the first pick from the club in this slot. Joining up with him is David Pavelka owing to his ability to quash attacking plays and pull off crucial ball recoveries for his side.

Brahim Diaz is making real inroads in AC Milan’s team at the moment. Despite his side being battered by injuries, the club has not suffered with Diaz taking up the mantle of coming up with goals for his side.

Rade Krunic scored for the club as well in their bygone encounter with Samu Castillejo providing one assist on the day.

Strikers

He scored twice against AS Roma to rescue a 3-3 draw for his club on the day, goals which make striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a must have pick for us today. The opposition meanwhile also see us opt for an akin pick with their striker, Lukas Julis earning a place in our side.

Captain and vice-captain

His side’s top scorer at the moment, Zlatan will captain our side while Diaz is the vice-captain.

Dream11 Team

Heca, Theo, Alessio, Dalot, Diaz, Krunic, Castillejo, Pavelka, Dockal, Zlatan, Julis.

