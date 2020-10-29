The Atlanta Falcons are having a rather disappointing season, as blown leads and in-game mismanagement have resulted in a 1-6 record. Somehow, something always gets in their way. Last week, their big mistake was scoring too early as the game was winding down. The premature touchdown allowed the Detroit Lions to get the ball back with plenty of time to score themselves as the fourth quarter was ending

Atlanta was down by two and a win was in their future if they could run the clock down and kick a field goal to put them up by one. On first down, running back Todd Gurley was handed the ball and ran straight for the end zone. He couldn’t stop himself and scored. As is par for the course with the Falcons this year, Detroit got the ball back and scored in the final minute for the win.

But wait, it gets worse!

A video from NFL Films includes audio of the team mic’d up before the unfortunate early touchdown and it shows that Atlanta did have a plan — they just couldn’t stick to it.

“Don’t score. Don’t score. Get the first. Get down,” quarterback Matt Ryan says in the clip, with Gurley agreeing with the signal caller.

At the end of Gurley’s run, you can see him hesitate at the goal line before falling into the end zone. Leave it to Atlanta to have their own touchdown be the reason they lose a game.

Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris took the blame for the play call, saying he made a mistake by “putting [Gurley] in that spot.”

Next up for the Falcons are the 3-4 Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. The question on everyone’s mind is how Atlanta will find a way to lose this time.