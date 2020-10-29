KXIP vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 50th match of IPL 2020.
The 50th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.
Coming on the back of a remarkable comeback in the tournament, Kings XI are at the fourth position with six wins and as many losses in 12 matches this season. Royals, on the other hand, are reeling at the seventh position with seven losses in their 12 matches.
While Punjab would be wanting to register their sixth consecutive victory to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, Rajasthan have in in them to spoil the opposition’s party and fancy a daunting chance of qualifying with 14 points provided they win their last match and some other permutations and combinations.
KXIP vs RR Head to Head Records
Total number of matches played: 20
Matches won by KXIP: 9
Matches won by RR: 11
Matched played in India: 16 (KXIP 7, RR 9)
Matches played in UAE: 2 (KXIP 1, RR 1)
KXIP average score against RR: 165
RR average score against KXIP: 169
Most runs for KXIP: 304 (Lokesh Rahul)
Most runs for RR: 358 (Sanju Samson)
Most wickets for KXIP: 7 (Mujeeb Ur Rahman)
Most wickets for RR: 5 (Jofra Archer)
Most catches for KXIP: 5 (Lokesh Rahul)
Most catches for RR: 8 (Sanju Samson)
The last time Kings XI and Royals faced each other was more than a month ago in a high-scoring clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match is mostly remembered for Mayank Agarwal’s maiden IPL century, a 40-ball 81-run partnership between Steven Smith (50) and Sanju Samson (85) and Rahul Tewatia hitting five consecutive sixes to seal highest-ever IPL chase.