KXIP vs RR Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 50th match of IPL 2020.

The 50th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi tomorrow.

Coming on the back of a remarkable comeback in the tournament, Kings XI are at the fourth position with six wins and as many losses in 12 matches this season. Royals, on the other hand, are reeling at the seventh position with seven losses in their 12 matches.

While Punjab would be wanting to register their sixth consecutive victory to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs, Rajasthan have in in them to spoil the opposition’s party and fancy a daunting chance of qualifying with 14 points provided they win their last match and some other permutations and combinations.

KXIP vs RR Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 20