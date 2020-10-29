KXIP vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals – 30 October 2020 (Dubai). Two teams fighting for a single playoff spot are up against each other in this all-important game.

Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Zayed International Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Kings XI Punjab are on a run of five consecutive wins and are looking unstoppable at the moment. They just need to win their remaining two games and they will confirm their place in the playoffs as their destiny is in their own hands. Chris Gayle is in brilliant form with the bat whereas the bowlers are on fire as well for this side. However, the team will miss the services of Mayank Agarwal in this game as well.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, registered a brilliant victory in their last game and need to win their remaining two games in order to maintain their hopes for the playoffs as their destiny is not in their own hands and one defeat will end their campaign. The likes of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes are in brilliant form with the bat whereas Jofra is spitting fire in his bowling. This is a Do or Die game for this side.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been really good enough for batting lately and the chasing teams are doing better. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 161 runs.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 17; Batting 1st Won: 8; Batting 2nd Won: 9

Match Details :

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Rajasthan Royals – Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, and Chris Gayle.

Rajasthan Royals – Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami and Chris Jordan.

Rajasthan Royals – Jofra Archer.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Ben Stokes, KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami, and Jofra Archer.

KXIP vs RR Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11), Nicholas Pooran (Price 9.5), and Sanju Samson (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is the highest scorer of the tournament and has scored 595 runs at an average of 59.50. He is in brilliant form and just cannot be dropped whereas Pooran has played some really crucial knocks for this side and has scored at an average of 40.88 this season. Samson, on the other hand, played a brilliant knock in the last game with the bat and would like to continue his good form in this game as well.

KXIP vs RR Team Batsmen

Chris Gayle (Price 9) and Mandeep Singh (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Kings XI Punjab. Gayle has been playing really well this season and has scored a couple of half-centuries in the five games he has played whereas Mandeep scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and is a useful opener in the absence of Mayank Agarwal,

Steve Smith (Price 9) will be our batsman from the Rajasthan Royals. Smith has not performed really well in the tournament but he will bat in the top-order and is majorly picked to complete the mandatory 3 batsmen quota in the team.

KXIP vs RR Team All-Rounders

Ben Stokes (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Rajasthan Royals. Stokes scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and proved his class with the bat. He is expected to continue his momentum and perform again in this Do or Die game.

KXIP vs RR Team Bowlers

Jofra Archer (Price 9.5) will be our bowler from the Rajasthan Royals. Archer has been spitting fire at the moment and it is almost impossible to face him in the powerplay overs. He has picked 17 wickets in the tournament and is bowling at a pace of over 150 km/h.

Mohammad Shami (Price 9), Chris Jordan (Price 8.5), and Arshdeep Singh (Price 8) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Shami has been the best bowler of the side and has picked 20 wickets in the tournament whereas Arshdeep has also bowled well and has 9 wickets under his belt. Jordan, on the other hand, has picked five wickets in the last couple of games and his death bowling has been fantastic.

Match Prediction: Kings XI Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

KL Rahul and Ben Stokes

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mohammad Shami and Jofra Archer

