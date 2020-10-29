KKR vs CSK Man of the Match: The batsman from Chennai Super Kings was awarded with the ‘Man of the Match’ award in Dubai.

During the 49th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai, Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets to register their fifth victory this season.

After Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to field, Kolkata posted 172/5 in 20 overs on the back of Nitish Rana’s 11th IPL half-century, 87 (61).

As for the bowlers from Super Kings, Lungi Ngidi picking two wickets were supported by their spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner and Karn Sharma picking a wicket apiece.

KKR vs CSK Man of the Match

Chasing a 173-run target, Super Kings were left requiring 52 runs in the last five overs. It was a match-winning 38-run partnership between Sam Curran (13 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (31 not out) which aided them to seal the chase in the form of a last ball-six from Jadeja.

However, it was 23-year old Ruturaj Gaikwad who scored his second half-century in a row to play a match-winning innings. Opening the batting with veteran batsman Shane Watson (14), Gaikwad ended up scoring 72 (53) with the help of six fours and two sixes before getting out in the 18th over.

“It is feeling good. Pretty confident as well. I have backed myself. Both the innings when I got out early, I knew the situation was a little tough. Covid has made me tough. As our captain says, face every situation with a smile. I stayed positive and didn’t think much about the future,” Gaikwad told Star Sports after winning the ‘Man of the Match’ award tonight.