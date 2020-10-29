Johnny Gargano becomes first ever 2-time NXT North American Champion following a little help from a mysterious masked person.

Tonight’s NXT was a special that featured one of WCW’s most famous Pay per View theme. Halloween Havoc and the show kicked off with a bang right off the hook with Johnny Gargano beating Damien Priest in a Devil’s Playground” match.

He hates wheels. He hates us. History loves him. Johnny Gargano is now the first-ever 2-time @WWENXT North American Champion! #HalloweenHavoc pic.twitter.com/bAOmGCbUVr — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 29, 2020

Also read: Rey Mysterio talks possibility of Dominik’s first Championship opportunity in WWE

The result of the opening night of the match means, Gargano is now the first person to win the North American Championship more than once. However, he didn’t do it all on his own. He received some help from a masked person dressed as Ghostface from the Scream movies!

Johnny Gargano becomes first ever 2-time NXT North American Champion

Gargano wrestled Priest in a “Devil’s Playground” match. The match type was chosen as part of the “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” gimmick. The match was a no disqualifications, no count-outs, anything goes falls count anywhere match.

Priest and Gargano fought all over the arena using the various weapons at their disposal. Near the end of the match when they wrestled near the elevated stage with the spinning wheel, a masked person appeared out of nowhere to knock Priest out.

The masked person then handed Gargano a tombstone which he used to crash it on his opponent’s head. Priest went down straight to the concrete floor allowing Gargano to pin him and reunite with the North American Championship.

Click here for more WWE News