Getty Images



Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew is at risk of being sidelined beyond the club’s Week 8 bye. X-rays done this week revealed that the second-year signal-caller has multiple fractures and a strained ligament in his right thumb, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Minshew had been feeling discomfort in that thumb since Oct. 11 against the Texans but did not tell the team about that pain until after Jacksonville’s 39-29 loss to the Chargers last Sunday.

Upon hearing that information, the team had postgame X-rays done on Minshew’s thumb in Los Angeles, which revealed the injuries. At this point, it is unclear if Minshew will be able to play with that injury to his throwing hand when the Jaguars come out of the bye to host Houston in Week 9. If he is unable to play, that would thrust backup quarterback Mike Glennon into the starting spot under center for Jacksonville.

This injury is likely a key reason why Minshew’s accuracy has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks. After owning a completion percentage near 70% over the first five games of the year, the Jags quarterback has completed just 54.9% of his throws in the two games since that Week 5 loss against Houston where he reportedly suffered the injury.

What makes Minshew possibly being sidelined due to this injury a bit more intriguing long-term for the Jaguars is that head coach Doug Marrone has openly pondered benching him, telling reporters that it’s a possibility as recently as last week. With this injury now popping up, that could be the nudge that Marrone needs to make a swap at QB.