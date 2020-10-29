KKR out of IPL 2020: The Eoin Morgan-led team lost a match against Chennai Super Kings to hamper their qualifying chances.

A 6-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings in the recently concluded match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has devoid Kolkata Knight Riders a chance of qualifying for the playoffs without depending on anyone else.

Having won six and lost seven out of their 13 matches so far, Knight Riders are at the fifth position but will surely have to secure a victory in their last match against Rajasthan Royals on November 1.

In addition to the same, Kolkata would also want some results to go in their favour if they are to enter the playoffs of IPL 2020.

Is KKR out of IPL 2020?

At this point in time, Knight Riders are mathematically not out of IPL 2020. While a team generally needs eight victories to qualify in IPL playoffs, KKR can do with seven to become an exception only if some of the matches end up resulting according to their need.

For KKR to qualify, the likes of Kings XI Punjab will have to lose both their remaining matches. Even if Kings XI win one of their two matches, the team with the better net run rate will grab the fourth spot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are also on 10 points and have a couple of matches remaining, will have to lose at least one to let KKR qualify. Much like Kings XI’s case, if Sunrisers end up winning both their matches, the team with a better net run rate will qualify.

While Rajasthan Royals are also on 10 points with two matches remaining, them winning both the matches will automatically rule out Kolkata as both the teams are scheduled to face each other in their last match.

Match between the top three teams remains inconsequential for Knight Riders unless one out of Royal Challengers Bangalore or Delhi Capitals lose all their remaining matches. If the same happens, RCB and DC will also be stuck on 14 points to open not one but two spots in the Top Four. Net run rate will become a crucial factor in that scenario.