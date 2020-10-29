GST Vs SS Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Guangdong look to extend their winning spree to five games when they take to the middle today.

Long gone is the time when Guangdong Southern Tigers began their outing in CBA 2020-21 with a defeat to their name. Ever since that tournament opening defeat, the side has gone on to make it four wins on the spin, a club fast taking on the identity of one of the sides to keep an eye out for.

Making massive strides in the league standings to move all the way into 6th spot, Guangdong Southern Tigers make for a fearsome juggernaut. The club is bestowed with a flamboyant and well endowed attack, one which has ripped teams into shreds to score in excess of 100 points every time its taken to the court.

Where Guangdong Southern Tigers have hit a rich vein of form, Shanghai Sharks on the other hand are still rummaging for that winning spree. Their five encounters have seen them win three and lose two, a mixed bag of results which have refrained the club from really climbing up the ladder of the league standings.

GST Vs SS Fantasy Probable Winner

Shanghai’s entire school of though at the moment has been directed towards halting sides from piling on the points. An ability to protect the rim has cost the club and will today as well when they on an exemplary Guangdong attack.

Probable Playing 5

Guangdong

Rui, Zhou, Junfei, Du, Xu

Shanghai Sharks

Shi, Hanchen, Makan, Don, Zan

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Guangdong Vs Shanghai Sharks

Date And Time: 29th October, Thursday: 5:05pm

Best Shooter

Guangdong

Shanghai Sharks

Best Defender

Guangdong

Shanghai Sharks

Bygone Encounter

Sichaun Vs Guangdong: 90-111

Fujian Vs Shanghai Sharks: 87-116

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Rui Zhao has emerged as an extremely crucial part of his side’s attacking gameplan this season. The Guangdong Southern Tigers point guard has not only pulled off points from the deep but has more importantly controlled the play for his side with his ball handling abilities.

Shooting Guard

With each passing encounter, Mingxuan Hu is only starting to grow in stature as a player for Guangdong. His ability to work the zone and shoot open triples saw him drop 15 points the last time around to see him be a must have pick for us.

After a couple of ties where he needed time settling into the middle, Marshon Brooks decided he had enough. He went berserk the last time around, top scoring for his side with 34 points to show why he’s held in such high esteem.

The first player from Shanghai Sharks will be Marcus Denmon who at a measly 6.5 credits makes for too good a player to let slip out of our hands after his 12 points the last time around.

Small Forward

He was in electric touch last season and Sonny Weems has been exemplary for his side this season as well. The player has a penchant for dropping field points with a high conversion rate, an expertise which saw him end up with 23 points in his previous tie.

Power Forward

A 12 point and 6 rebound performance saw He Zhongda sees him form the first part of the duo we are immersing in from Shanghai Sharks in this setup. Joining up with him is Ou Junxuan owing to his traits when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

Centre

Not only can he drop baskets inside the paint but more crucially, Zhou Peng is a tenacious name, someone one who has protected his side’s rim to perfection.

Star Player

The mammoth 34 points he dropped the last time around see Brooks be our star player while Weems is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Zhao, Hu, Brooks, Denmon, Weems, Zhongda, Junxuan, Peng

