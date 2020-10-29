A former Denver Nuggets player currently on the Timberwolves roster, Malik Beasley is in a spot of legal bother.

The 23-year-old has been found in violation of Minnesota’s drug policies. Beasley is the latest in a line of NBA players in trouble with the government over drug charges. The likes of teammate D’Angelo Russell, Michael Beasley and Zach Randolph have all been busted in the past.

Also Read: “Steph Curry is not a good spot-up shooter”: When Chris Ballard questioned Warriors star’s shooting technique

Beasley was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft with the 19th pick. He was one of the key pieces in the 2019 postseason run. He was sent at the deadline to the Timberwolves this year in a 4-team trade.

The criminal charges being faced by Malik Beasley

A couple was on the annual Parade of Homes tour on Sept. 26 with their child. They pulled up in an SUV to Beasley’s home but saw it was roped off. While they were looking up another home to visit, Beasley tapped on the vehicle’s window and pointed a rifle at them.

“Get the f*** off my property!” Beasley said.

A large stash of marijuana was seized by police, according to charges filed against him and his girlfriend today.

Beasley was charged in Hennepin County District Court with drug possession and threats of violence. Montana Yao, an Instagram model and the mother of a 1½-year-old son with Beasley, was charged with a felony drug count.

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence following a September 27 arrest at his Plymouth, Minnesota, residence, @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium learned. Joint statement from his attorneys, Steve Haney and Ryan Pacyga: pic.twitter.com/Ia58ihWosv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2020

A fifth degree drug possession charge is the least serious drug charge. But a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison could mean curtains for Beasley’s NBA career.

The alternative stringent punishment – a fine of upto $10,000 – is what will probably be imposed on him unless trafficking charges could be made to stick.