F1 Live Stream Emilia Romagna GP 2020, Start Time, and Broadcast Channel: Formula 1 is headed to Imola, Italy for the next race of the 2020 season.

This weekend, Formula 1 makes its return to the iconic Imola in Italy, all thanks to the curtailed F1 2020 Calendar due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mercedes have dominated the season so far, and look set to retain the Constructors title. Furthermore, Lewis Hamilton is in line to win his 7th world title and equal Michael Schumacher’s record. He won his 92nd GP last weekend at Portimao, becoming the all-time leader in the race winners’ list.

Imola has a rich history in F1 – and we’re heading back there this weekend 🙂 Watch our Top 10 Moments from the Imola archives, including Ralf Schumacher’s maiden F1 win in 2001 🍿 ⬇️#ImolaGP 🇮🇹 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 29, 2020

F1 Live Stream Emilia Romagna GP 2020, Start Time, and Broadcast Channel

What channel is F1 Emilia Romagna GP on in the UK?

Sky Sports has the rights to broadcast and stream the Emilia Romagna GP in Italy. Viewers can catch the action on the Sky Sports F1 live stream channel this weekend.

If you wish to watch the race on your mobile device, a live stream for the race will be available on the Sky Go app that is accessible via all possible platforms.

Saturday (October 31)

Free Practice: 9:00 AM – 10:30 AM BST

Qualifying: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM BST

Sunday (November 1)

What channel is F1 Emilia Romagna GP on in the US?

ESPN has the rights to broadcast the Emilia Romagna GP in the US. Thus, tune into ESPN to catch the Emilia Romagna 2020 Grand Prix.

A few OTT services should also be live streaming the race in the US. Hulu+Live TV is another option and comes with 65 channels including ESPN.

Saturday (October 31)

Free Practice: 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM ET

Sunday (November 1)

What channel is F1 Emilia Romagna GP on in Canada?

In Canada, two channels will be broadcasting the race. English speaking F1 fans can catch the race on TSN, whereas French-speaking fans can watch it on RDS.

TSN Direct and RDS Direct will be streaming on the races and hence you can use that to watch the F1 Emilia Romagna GP on your mobiles, smart TVs, tablets, or consoles.

Saturday (October 31)

Free Practice: 5:00 AM – 6:30 AM ET

Qualifying: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM ET

Sunday (November 1)

What channel is F1 Emilia Romagna GP on in Australia?

Fox Sports has the broadcast rights for the Emilia Romagna GP in Australia. All Foxtel subscribers can thus catch the F1 Emilia Romagna GP action on Fox Sports.

For viewers who wish to watch the race online, sign in to Kayo Sport for a monthly subscription of $25. Moreover, do check out their 2 week trial period offer too.

Saturday (October 31)

Free Practice 3: 7:00 PM – 8:30 PM AEST

Qualifying: 11:00 PM – 12:00 midnight AEST

Sunday (November 1)

Final Race: 10:10 PM AEST

What channel is F1 Emilia Romagna GP on in India?

The STAR Sports network has the broadcast rights of the 2020 F1 season. It can also be viewed on STAR’s OTT platform Hotstar.

Saturday (October 31)

Free Practice: 2:30 pm – 4:00 pm IST

Qualifying: 6:30pm – 7:30pm IST

Sunday (November 1)