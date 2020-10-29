If you follow former ESPN business reporter Darren Rovell on Twitter, you’ve probably grown used to him sharing updates on the staggering sale prices for baseball, football and basketball cards.

And by staggering, I mean like Giannis Antetokounmpo cards going for $1.812 million. It doesn’t make sense. But there haven’t been too many high-priced cards that involve Rovell himself.

That changed with Johnny Manziel.

The former Heisman Trophy winner hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015. And after opportunities in the CFL and AAF both failed, Manziel has since given up on a return to professional football. In that time, Rovell has taken a few digs at Manziel’s football failures, which weren’t met kindly by Manziel.

But I don’t think anyone expected a “(expletive) Rovell” Johnny Manziel autographed card to end up on eBay with a $10,000 asking price. But nothing about the sports collectable market is predictable.

On Thursday, Rovell shared the listing and said that he was going to make an effort to buy the card. Those efforts, though, were unsuccessful as the seller ultimately took a $1,200 offer before Rovell had a chance to counter.

Who is paying $1,200 for that? And … why? I have no idea. The seller must have been equally as shocked because he or she settled on $8,800 below asking before Darren could even get a counter in.

Johnny will just need to sign another card.