The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly interested in signing the 34 year old Rajon Rondo once free agency begins.

With the Los Angeles Clippers premature exit from the 2020 Playoffs, they were determined to shake things up. Starting off by firing Doc Rivers and signing Tyronn Lue, now they look to add more talent to their roster.

Reports had surfaced about a week ago that Kawhi Leonard had clamoured to the front office about acquiring a competent point guard. Patrick Beverley is known for his on-ball defense but isn’t really a ‘floor general’.

Now, free agency rumor mill has churned out reports of the Clippers wanting to sign Rajon Rondo in this year’s free agency.

Rajon Rondo is being pursued by the Los Angeles Clippers

Throughout this season, almost every single Lakers fan dreaded the moment Rondo took to the floor. However, when the Playoffs rolled around, Rondo flipped a switch and became that 3rd star the Lakers needed.

Now, by putting the league on notice, he has garnered attention from contending teams. According to Marc Stein, the Clippers will look to pursue Rondo once free agency begins around November 20th.

The Clippers have interest in signing the Lakers’ Rajon Rondo, league sources say, and are expected to pursue Rondo when free agency opens in November — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 28, 2020

The 2x champion has a $2.7 million player option for this season, but has said he will decline to test out free agency. With the way Rondo was playing, he could easily snag a 2 year/$10 million contract.

Is Rajon Rondo a good fit for Clippers?

Rondo would solve one of the biggest problems the Clippers have, that being the lack of an elite primary facilitator. Rondo would be filling in that role perfectly, playing 3rd fiddle to stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.

Rondo averaged 9 points per game, 6.6 assists, all while shooting at a 40% clip from beyond the arc, during the 2020 Playoffs.