The Los Angeles Chargers announced in a statement Thursday that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. That player was immediately notified and began self-quarantine, per the official team statement. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the player who tested positive was offensive lineman Ryan Groy, who has started three games for them this season. This is Los Angeles’ first confirmed positive test since training camp opened.

Contract tracing was initiated and the Chargers have since informed the player’s close contacts to remain home and participate in meetings remotely. The Hoag Performance Center will remain open and the Chargers, who have been in consultation with the NFL to help guide them through this positive test, will follow its normal practice and meeting schedule. That said, all meetings will be held virtually.

This positive test inside the Chargers organization comes on the same day that the New York Giants have reportedly placed starting left guard Will Hernandez on the reserve/COVID list and sent home all but four offensive linemen along with two coaches. Teams have dealt with positive tests through the first seven weeks of the regular season and, barring an outbreak, games have largely been able to go on roughly as scheduled.

An example of that came last week with the Las Vegas Raiders, who placed starting offensive tackle Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID list and were without a number of their starting offensive linemen for the week of practice because they were considered close contacts. Outside of moving the game out of Sunday Night Football, the Raiders were able to get back all of their starting O-linemen — sans Brown — and play against the Buccaneers last Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles is scheduled to fly to Denver later this week leading up to a Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday.