BRF Vs JNT Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Jilin’s unblemished run of results sees them nail down their spot in the echelons of the points tally

Five played and five wins from them see Jilin find themselves sitting as high as third place in the CBA 2020-21 league standings. Only one of the three clubs to remain unbeaten in the league at the moment, the side has blown sides apart, decimating them with a brand of attacking basketball which no one has had a reply to till date.

Missing out on top spot at the moment by the finest of margins, Jilin will now be eying that much yearned for spot. And they have the perfect opponents to pull off a pulsating win against today with the side coming across a horrendous Beijing Royal Fighters outfit this Friday.

Where Jilin just can’t put one step wrong in the league at the moment, Beijing Royal Fighters have done nothing right. A complete failure to address their bottlenecks have seen the side end up with a botched opening couple of weeks, ones where they have registered the measly one win in five to sit in 17th spot in the points tally.

BRF Vs JNT Fantasy Probable Winner

While Beijing Royal Fighters finally managed to curb their four game losing spree the last time around, that result will hardly matter when they step out for today’s showdown. Jilin are just way too staunch an opposition, a team which will dish out a real battering to them in this one.

Probable Playing 5

Beijing Royal Fighters

Kyle, Arnett, Wang, Sun, Yue

Jilin

Jiang, Zhang, Cui, Lee, Liu

Match Details

ACB La Liga 2020-21

Match: Royal Fighters Vs Jilin

Date And Time: 30th October, Friday: 8:30am

Best Shooter

Beijing Royal Fighters

Jilin

Best Defender

Beijing Royal Fighters

Jilin

Bygone Encounter

Nanjing Vs Royal Fighters: 82-110

Jilin Vs Guangzhou: 99-87

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Jinming Cui delivered one of the most complete performances the last time he took to the court. The point guard from Jilin delivered a staggering 12 points, 8 assists and 7 rebounds on the day, a riveting display which saw him show why he’s considered one of the most well endowed players in the game.

Jilin Guo had 6 points and 4 rebounds in the same contest, a performance which makes him a must have pick for the contest at a measly 5.5 credits. Beijing Royal Fighters meanwhile see us induct Zirui Wang in our side after he touched the roof with a sprawling 15 point, 8 assist and 4 board display.

Shooting Guard

Yifan Hou is someone capable of working the flanks and opening the zone up for himself to down triples to see him be our pick as the shooting guard.

Small Forward

Up against a side which has been left flabbergasted with its paper thin defensive setup, Jiang Yuxing who had 22 points the last time around will end up filling his shoes with the points from the deep.

Power Forward

The 17-11 he dropped for Jilin in the side’s foregone win typified the expansive traits Cheng Zhong has in his kitty. He’s not only someone who can devour field points but can win the battle on the boards as well for the club to transition the ball from defence to attack.

Centre

We will be pairing him alongside Ang Lee for the contest while the opposition will see Tonglin Sun make a foray into the fray of our setup after his 13 points inside the paint.

Star Player

Yuxing’s sensational 22 point and 9 rebound performance see him be our star player for the day with counterpart Zhong being the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Wang, Cui, Guo, Hou, Yuxing, Zhong, Sun, Lee

