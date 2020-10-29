Week 8 of the NFL season is here with Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons kicking off on Thursday night for the first game of the week.

That means it’s time for you to lock in your survivor pool (or knockout pool or whatever you call it) pick for this week and continue on and avoid elimination. So we decided it’s time to give you some help with that by ranking the five best teams to target, while trying to factor in those leagues that require you to only use a squad once per season.

Here’s who you should be considering ahead of Week 8 in descending order:

5

Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Dallas Cowboys)



(AP Photo/Don Wright)

If Ben Dinnuci starts at QB for Dallas, this is a game to take. But given how bad the NFC East has been this season, it would be wild for the Cowboys to beat Eagles on the road … and not all that surprising. That’s why this game is No. 5.

4

Tennessee Titans (at Cincinnati Bengals)



Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

I think the Titans run all over Cincy and coast to an easy win with their defense keeping Joe Burrow in check. But with Tennessee on the road, there might be some better games to take this week.

3

Green Bay Packers (vs. Minnesota Vikings)



Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings’ defense is really bad, but these two teams have met once this season (the Packers won 43-34) and that gives me a little bit of pause.

2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at New York Giants)



(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A really solid, easy, obvious pick, and maybe they should be above the No. 1 team below if you’re in a pool where you use one team and then can’t use it again.

1

Kansas City Chiefs (vs. New York Jets)



(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

The Chiefs are nearly favored by 20 in this game. That’s all you need to know.