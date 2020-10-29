Getty Images



The 5-2 Chicago Bears will be looking to rebound from an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams this week against the New Orleans Saints, but they may be without one of their top offensive weapons. On Wednesday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy informed reporters that wide receiver Allen Robinson was in the concussion protocol. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, his status is in doubt for Sunday’s matchup against the Saints.

Robinson caught all four of his targets for 70 yards in the 24-10 loss to the Rams earlier this week. He was injured late in the matchup, which is noteworthy considering the Bears are on a short week and are set to host the Saints in just four days. In seven games this season, the one-time Pro Bowl wideout has recorded 44 receptions for 544 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 7.8 yards per target. Robinson is the Bears’ leading receiver and has caught at least 10 passes in a single game twice this season.

While not having Robinson for Sunday’s matchup would be a huge loss, it’s not the only concern Chicago has on the offensive side of the ball. Many are starting to wonder if Nick Foles is the right quarterback for the Bears moving forward, as he completed just 28 of 40 passes for 261 yards and two interceptions against the Rams on Monday night. The Bears recorded just 279 total yards of offense, and their defense scored more points than Foles and the offense did thanks to an eight-yard Eddie Jackson fumble return in the fourth quarter.

The Saints’ secondary has been inconsistent up to this point, and they even allowed D.J. Moore of the Carolina Panthers to score a 74-yard touchdown last week thanks to a major defensive breakdown. This could be an opportunity for Foles and the Bears to get back on track, but their chances will surely be affected if Robinson is unable to suit up.

If Robinson is indeed inactive on Sunday, expect Anthony Miller to step up in his place as well as rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney. Mooney led all Bears wideouts with seven targets against the Rams and caught three passes for a total of 40 yards. He’s a speedster who can fly past safeties, so he is someone to keep an eye on moving forward.