Australia T20I and ODI team: The Australian selectors have announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming white-ball series vs India.

Australia have handed a maiden limited-overs call-up to highly-rated all-rounder Cameron Green for the forthcoming T20I and ODI series against India.

Coming on the back of a career-best first-class score of 197 (438) against New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield, Green’s 1,097 runs in the format have come at an average of 52.23 which includes four centuries and two half-centuries in 27 innings.

Green, who also has 28 first-class wickets in his limited-career so far, has been selected as a specialist batsman as his back injury prohibits him from bowling at this point in time. Having given him a place in the 18-member squad, Australia selection chairman Trevor Hohns has hinted at him making the cut in the extended Test squad as well.

“Cameron’s [Green] domestic form has been outstanding and he has carried it through for Western Australia this summer. As a potential player of the future, this is an opportunity for him to be part of the squad and build on his experience.

Cameron Green’s highest one-day score came in last year’s Marsh One-Day Cup – a composed and fluent 86 (78) after coming in at No.7 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tcWzwWxXXj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 29, 2020

“We’ve had our eye on him for some time now. Like our one-day squad we can assume our Test squad will be a bit bigger than normal so he’ll certainly come into contention…but that doesn’t mean there’s pressure on anyone else because our Test side has performed very well and is pretty stable. I don’t envisage too much pressure being exerted on any of the incumbents immediately,” Hohns said in a statement.

Australia T20I and ODI team for India series

Seasoned all-rounder Moises Henriques, whose last ODI and T20I had come in 2017, has been handed a white-ball comeback after a three-year gap. In the same match as Green, Henriques (167) also scored a first-class century against Western Australia. Henriques, 33, had led Sydney Sixers to a BBL victory earlier this year.

In the last season of Marsh Cup, Henriques was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 310 runs in seven outings coming at an average and strike rate of 44.28 and 93.65 respectively.

While Green and Henriques are the only two players who have been included, the likes of Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Riley Meredith, Joshua Philippe and Andrew Tye have been dropped from the 21-member squad which had toured England recently.

Australia 18-member squad for India series

Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.