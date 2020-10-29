ATW Vs TOT Fantasy Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Tottenham set to roll out a massively shuffled side as the club looks to traverse its way past an arduous schedule.

Drawn in a relatively straightforward group in the Europa League 2020-21, Tottenham were quick to lay down a statement of intent. Widely touted to emerge out of the group as the top placed side, Tottenham thumped LASK Linz 3-0 in their tournament opener to repose the faith earmarked in them.

What was extremely pleasing for the club from the emphatic win was the fact that newly acquired names stepped upto the mantle to peddle out the win for the side. The club handed over a string of fresh names places in the playing 11, ones the new signings made the most of to epitomise the depth of the side this season.

Buoyed by those new players and a bevy of wins ahead of the day’s impending encounter, Tottenham should have things largely simple today. The club makes a foray into this contest having downed Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League, a performance which kept the side’s unblemished run well intact.

Probable Winner

While Antwerp did manage to squirm their way to a 2-1 win against Ludogorets the last time they took to the middle, things won’t be so easy for them today. Tottenham will be way too staunch an opponent for them, a tie where the visitors will have little qualms in making it two wins out of two.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Matheus, Buta, Sander and Alexis are all absent from the encounter in lieu of their current injuries.

Japhat continues to remain ruled out for Tottenham with the player in the midst of an injury crisis.

Royal Antwerp

Butez, Seck, Gelin, De Laet, Buta, Haroun, Hongla, Juklerod, Gerkens, Mbokani, Refaelov

Tottenham

Hart, Aurier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Sissoko, Winks, Lamela, Lo Celso, Bale, Vinicius

Match Details

Europa League 2020-21

Match: Royal Antwerp Vs Tottenham Group J

Date And Time: 29thOctober, Thursday- 10:25pm IST

Venue:San Siro, Milan

Telecast: Sony Ten 1/HD

Royal Antwerp

Tottenham

Bygone Encounter

Ludogorets Vs Antwerp: 1-2

Burnley Vs Tottenham: 0-1

ATW Vs TOT Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Had it not been for Jean Butez, Antwerp would have failed to walk away with a win the last time around. Despite his goal being plundered as he was peppered by a string of shots, he withstood the onslaught to protect his side’s sticks and keep their one goal lead intact.

Defenders

For all their defensive plights this season, Tottenham have now kept two cleansheets on the spin. There’s been a much needed improvement in the side’s defensive side of the game, one which will serve the side in good stead ahead of their upcoming showdown.

It sees us make this ambit all about the selections from the side. We have a trio being inducted in our team from the club, one comprising of Sergio Reguilon, Matt Doherty and Davidson Sanchez.

Midfielders

With a string of new names reducing Lucas Moura’s role in the Premier League, the Europa League grows in importance for him. And he made the most of his outing the last time around as he strung together a goal for the club to see him be our first pick from the side.

Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg partners him up for the contest while the home side will see Pieter Gerkens be the first pick from the side after his goal for the side the last time around. Simen Kristiansen Juklerod assisted one of his side’s two goals in the contest to see him complete the one-two of picks from the side.

Strikers

Finally getting an outing for Tottenham after being roped in by the side this term, Carlos Vilnius reposed the faith his side earmarked in him. He assisted two goals for his side on the day, showing why he’s held in such high esteem in the arena.

Gareth Bale is being handled with kid gloves by Tottenham owing to his tendency to get injured but he should feature for the club today to see us bring him in as well from the side.

Lior Refaelov meanwhile from Royal Antwerp will bring down the curtains on our setup after his goal for the club in their tournament opener.

Captain And Vice-Captain

The two assists for Carlos the last time around see him be our captain while Moura is the vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Butez, Doherty, Sergio, Davidson, Pierre, Moura, Simen, Gerkens, Bale, Carlos, Lior

