The Los Angeles Angels are in need of a new general manager after dismissing Billy Eppler near the end of the 2020 regular season, and they reportedly have interest in a member of the Chicago Cubs’ front office. According to Jon Morosi, the Angels have asked permission to interview Dan Kantrovitz, the Cubs’ vice president of scouting, for their GM opening.

Our own R.J. Anderson recently named Kantrovitz as one of his up-and-coming GM candidates. Here’s what he wrote:

Kantrovitz just joined the Cubs last offseason. Prior to that, he had ping-ponged between the Cardinals and Athletics organizations for most of two decades, working in a variety of scouting and analytical roles. It’s worth noting that while Kantrovitz attended an Ivy (Brown), his baseball career started as a player: he was St. Louis’ 25th-round pick in 2001. A shoulder injury shortly thereafter ended his chances of making the Show, but things worked out for him.

Whoever takes the Angels’ job inherits a team that’s endured five straight losing seasons, hasn’t made the postseason since 2014, and hasn’t won a playoff series since 2009. On the other hand, that new GM also inherits a roster that includes Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and Shohei Ohtani among others. As well, owner Arte Moreno has a substantial history of investing in free agents and approving extension for in-house talent.

In addition to Kantrovitz, longtime exec Dave Dombrowski, most recently of the Red Sox, and former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow have also been linked to the Angels’ job opening.