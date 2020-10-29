The NFL trade deadline will hardly be the biggest news of the day on Nov. 3 when America votes for its next president. But by 4 p.m. ET, the NFL will have concluded its trading window until 2021 when we’ll get to reopen the discussion of who will get traded (even though they probably won’t.) Bengals receiver A.J. Green, for example, has been the subject of trade rumors for years — only to see each trade deadline pass without moving on from Cincinnati. Players want out, but get stuck.

So let’s get a move on, NFL. I’ve cooked up some trades that would make the deadline fun. Admittedly, some are far-fetched. But we can hopefully agree that all of these scenarios would be exciting. Here’s a look at nine long-shot trades we want to see happen.

1

The Patriots send cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Browns



The 2019 Defensive Player of the Year seems to have put his house on the market, with offers due on the same day as the NFL trade deadline. Something might be up. It certainly seems like a strange power play against Bill Belichick. Gilmore, after all, had an unexplained multi-day absence during training camp before the Patriots restructured his contract. New England also shopped him on the trade market through August, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer.

If this is, indeed, a battle of leverage, then it may not end well for Gilmore. Belichick can be a vindictive man. So perhaps he’ll send Gilmore to Cleveland, which is actually a good team at this moment, but … it’s the Browns. This hot streak may not even last through the season (especially with Baker Mayfield looking bad).

Even so, the Browns will want to buy at the deadline to keep pace in their division with the Steelers and the Ravens. Cleveland’s secondary, with the seventh-worst passing defense efficiency rating, badly needs a top cornerback, and Gilmore is exactly that.

2

Falcons trade QB Matt Ryan to the Patriots



As Bill Belichick might say, “We’re on to Matt Ryan.”

Cam Newton isn’t getting the job done, and the Patriots are unlikely to put together an offense that allows him to succeed. So it’s time to start thinking about the future without Newton in New England. Atlanta, meanwhile, is probably already thinking about Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

Though the Patriots might end up picking high in the draft, they may not want to feel trapped into drafting for need. That’s one thing Bill Belichick claims he does not do. So if the Falcons are selling low on Ryan, then Belichick might just be a buyer. Ryan could be the bridge quarterback for a younger understudy. (That was supposed to be the plan for Newton and Jarrett Stidham, but clearly it’s not working.) Or Ryan could be the solution at quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Full disclosure: The salary cap logistics make this trade much more manageable when the 2021 league year begins. But if we’re talking long shots, this one is absolutely fun to consider.

3

The Falcons trade Julio Jones to the Rams



How fun would this be? (It would be even more fun if he went to the Ravens, but they do not have anywhere near enough cap space.)

Jared Goff would have no shortage of toys. Jones would be a comically dangerous weapon in Sean McVay’s offense, and the star receiver might make life easier for Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

There are a lot of reasons why this deal doesn’t make sense. The biggest issue is that both teams would have to adjust contracts to make the transaction work from a salary cap standpoint. The Rams have also fired off most of their draft ammunition through past trades. But if they are philosophically committed to trading draft assets for veterans, why not take it way too far?

4

Texans trade WR Will Fuller to the Packers



Green Bay is already showing interest in Fuller, according to The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss, so perhaps this isn’t as big of a long shot as other deals on this list. The Packers need to help out Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers in the passing game. It can’t be a two-man show. Fuller would be a thrilling option in a Packers offense that’s significantly more functional than the one in Houston.

Defense is the Packers’ biggest problem. But it never hurts to shower your quarterback with gifts, especially when he is a fickle and moody dude (and you just spent a first-round pick on his replacement).

5

Bills trade for Vikings safety Harrison Smith and Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie



It’s a two-fer.

Buffalo’s defense ranks 18th in pass defensive efficiency rating (11%) and 15th in passing yards allowed per game (232.6). The quickest fix is a pair of upgrades in the secondary. Smith and Awuzie, who would be a CB2 behind Tre’Davious White, would strengthen two of Buffalo’s biggest weaknesses.

You rarely see a team aggressively overhaul the back end of its defense at the trade deadline, especially when they’re 5-2. But the Bills still have to play the Seattle Seahawks, the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They all boast impressive passing offenses. Heck, Buffalo has the Chargers, too. Justin Herbert has L.A. averaging a fifth-best 281.3 passing yards per game.

6

The Washington Football Team trades OLB Ryan Kerrigan to the Seahawks



Safety Jamal Adams is tied as the Seahawks’ leading sack-getter in 2020 with two. Weird, right? In a way, it works toward justifying their blockbuster for him this offseason. But mostly, it points out just how inept Seattle is at rushing the passer, which is why it is allowing a laughable 295.7 yards per game. They already traded for Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap. I don’t think that move will be enough.

Let’s see what the Seahawks can do with Kerrigan, who would play for a pro-rated form of his $11.5 million salary, if traded. His deal expires after 2020, so Kerrigan is a half-season rental. He has four sacks while playing just 36% of snaps, a high level of output for a role player.

The good news is that if he signs elsewhere after playing well for Seattle, he should yield draft assets with the compensatory pick formula, which can reward teams with draft picks, depending upon their departures in free agency.

7

The Falcons trade DE Takk McKinley to the Chiefs



Why not?

The Falcons have engaged in trade talks involving McKinley, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. If the Patriots are buyers, they might want him. If the Seahawks miss out on Kerrigan, they might also want him. But let’s send McKinley to the Chiefs, a team with no shortage of draft capital in 2021. The defensive end’s production hasn’t matched his draft status as a 2017 first-round pick, but maybe he can catch fire in a situational role in Kansas City, which likely wouldn’t have to give up much to acquire McKinley,

8

The Washington Football Team trades QB Dwayne Haskins to the Colts



Colts rookie quarterback Jacob Eason may be a nice developmental prospect, but Haskins was, at one point, a much more tantalizing player with the same label. If the Colts can send a third-round pick to Washington for Haskins, then maybe both sides walk away happy. The Colts need to work toward replacing Philip Rivers in the near future, and the Washington Football Team already benched Haskins. They need to move on.

It’s hard to say, however, if the Football Team will be asking for somewhere around 48th overall, which is what the Cardinals got for Josh Rosen, the 2018 10th overall pick who got supplanted by Kyler Murray. That seems like a hefty asking price fork Haskins after two seasons of lackluster performances. A third-rounder is more reasonable.

9

The Patriots trade guard Joe Thuney to the Bears



Every week, I mock the Chicago Bears (5-2) in my power rankings. Every week, they somehow keep their solid record intact. So I suppose they’re bound to be buyers at the trade deadline. Chicago’s offense is an abomination — it’s so bad that quarterback Nick Foles supposedly told ESPN that he knows some play calls won’t work because he won’t have good enough protection for the play to develop. Guard Joe Thuney would help solve some of those issues by slotting into the left guard spot, where the current starter, Alex Bars, has the worst PFF grade on the line.