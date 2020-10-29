WARNING: SO MANY MANDALORIAN SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN SEASON 1.

As of writing this, we’re just a few hours away from the first episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian dropping on Disney+, so before we get there, it’s time to think about some of the stuff that was left unanswered by the thrilling Season 1.

And yes, while a few of the questions do surround Baby Yoda (AKA The Child), there’s a lot more to this fascinating part of the Star Wars universe that we need to know more about.

So let’s ask some of those queries before hopefully some of the answers arrive on Friday.

Who, or what, is Baby Yoda?



This is a HUGE mystery and one that would connect a whole bunch of dots. If this show takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi, that means the original Yoda has been gone for a little while. But the presence of this Yoda child could mean he’s secret offspring of the original or a clone. But would a clone also have Force powers? I think so.

That leads us to …

What is so important about Baby Yoda to the remnants of the Galactic Empire?



Season 1 was all about Mando getting the Child to The Client, who had a doctor who would “extract the necessary material” from him.

So: that could mean maybe Baby Yoda’s blood is important, whether it’s due to midi-chlorians (which is how those with the Force manipulate energy) or, perhaps, for cloning purposes.

Here’s my theory: we know (SPOILER ALERT FROM The Rise of Skywalker) Emperor Palpatine is brought back. What if it’s Baby Yoda’s blood that helps him recover from the events of Return of the Jedi?

What’s up with the Darksaber we saw Moff Gideon wielding at the end of Season 1?



Our Mike Sykes has a terrific post breaking down the origins of the dark lightsaber. But how did Moff Gideon get possession of it? We’ll find out, I hope, this season.

Is Boba Fett REALLY coming back?



Given what we saw in Chapter 5 of Season 1, I think the answer is a big fat … YES.

How many of the Jedi are left?



You’ll pardon me for being not as in-depth about the canon events between RotJ and The Force Awakens, but my guess is, other than Luke Skywalker, not many!

It still feels like the characters are wowed by Baby Yoda’s powers, so it would seem Jedi Knights and The Force are still the stuff of legend for much of the galaxy. So maybe there aren’t too many Jedi around.

Who’s running the mostly-decimated Empire now?



I’m pretty sure it’s not Moff Gideon. Darth Vader is dead. The emperor is (mostly) gone. So who’s pulling the strings now?

How many Mandalorians are left?



We’ve seen a few of them in Season 1, but it’s not too many. We know very little about the Great Purge that killed many Mandalorians (except, of course, for our hero, AKA Din Djarin) and drove them underground. Think of this question as representing one that’s a lot more general about the Mandalorians. This is the way … we find out more.