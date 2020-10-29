|
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
New York can not afford to pass on Trevor Lawrence. If they can move Sam Darnold for a third first-round pick, then there is a real opportunity to add some pieces around Lawrence unlike what was done with Darnold.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Cincinnati has hung Joe Burrow out to dry this season and it is even worse with two of their starters going down last week. Penei Sewell is a special talent and the Bengals can turn their focus to putting the five best linemen on the field.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Similar to New York, Denver has to secure a Top 5 talent and Parsons is the only one remaining right now. The Broncos have a lot of weaknesses remaining but they have some blue-chip talents on each side of the ball.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Miami has some talent at wide receiver but it has not been consistent. Tua Tagovailoa is the future and it begins with their next game. The Dolphins show their faith in the quarterback by adding his former teammate.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Who is the future at the quarterback position for Washington? The answer is neither Dwayne Haskins nor Kyle Allen. Trey Lance has the ability to succeed in today’s NFL. Fans should not put too much stock into his one-game performance.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Russell Okung was not a long-term addition this offseason. Joe Brady and Teddy Bridgewater are a great fit together. The young defense has grown leaps and bounds. Carolina gets a book end to Taylor Moton.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Lions have moved to .500, which could be good enough to keep Matt Patricia. In the current situation, it would not be a surprise to see Detroit focus on defense yet again. Outside of potentially wide receiver, most of the team’s needs are on the defensive side of the ball.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Patriots are searching for wide receivers at the trade deadline. In all honesty, one wide receiver is probably not going to do the trick. Even if they acquire a wide receiver, New England would probably still need a wide receiver.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Chicago’s defense has been balling this season but they could look to add a long-term replacement for Robert Quinn. Quincy Roche has an old man’s game in the sense that he is polished and should be able to contribute from Day One.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
There are more edge rushers popping up on the radar each week. There were a handful, including Jayson Oweh, that needed to show more in 2020 and Oweh is off to a good start. Cleveland is looking to ratchet up the pressure with Myles Garrett and Oweh.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
General manager Chris Ballard has assembled a young nucleus on defense but they are too reliant on Justin Houston right now. He is and has been a fantastic player but it would behoove them to add his replacement. Kwity Paye is a bit raw but dominated that final quarter against Minnesota.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Kyler to Kyle connection would be fun to watch. Murray has a wealth of options on offense and it only grows stronger with the addition of Pitts. DeAndre Hopkins draws the coverage north while Pitts works underneath.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
Best case scenario, Ben Roethlisberger plays until the wheels fall off and Zach Wilson seamlessly steps in to fill the void. Worst case scenario, it has an Aaron Rodgers-type impact on Roethlisberger and he sets the world on fire. Neither is a bad choice.
Projected Team
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
A few weeks ago, I would have told you that the Chiefs defense was a big question mark and that they needed to focus their assets on that side of the ball. The group has risen to the challenge and made that mandate less urgent. There is still a low level of confidence that it will solve their long-term issues. Enter Patrick Surtain II.