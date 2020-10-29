Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st New York can not afford to pass on Trevor Lawrence. If they can move Sam Darnold for a third first-round pick, then there is a real opportunity to add some pieces around Lawrence unlike what was done with Darnold.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd Justin Fields looked fantastic in the Buckeyes’ opener. Gardner Minshew is not a bad quarterback but there is a ceiling on the team’s capabilities with him under center.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Cincinnati has hung Joe Burrow out to dry this season and it is even worse with two of their starters going down last week. Penei Sewell is a special talent and the Bengals can turn their focus to putting the five best linemen on the field.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Sterling Shepard has not been able to stay healthy. Golden Tate is a short-term plan. New York must secure a Top 5 talent and Chase fits the criteria. Daniel Jones can rely upon him to execute his assignment.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st Similar to New York, Denver has to secure a Top 5 talent and Parsons is the only one remaining right now. The Broncos have a lot of weaknesses remaining but they have some blue-chip talents on each side of the ball.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st Atlanta needs to upgrade their pass rush regardless of who is coaching the team. Gregory Rousseau has the most upside among the pass rushers.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Miami has some talent at wide receiver but it has not been consistent. Tua Tagovailoa is the future and it begins with their next game. The Dolphins show their faith in the quarterback by adding his former teammate.



Trey Lance



QB

NFL Draft • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd Who is the future at the quarterback position for Washington? The answer is neither Dwayne Haskins nor Kyle Allen. Trey Lance has the ability to succeed in today’s NFL. Fans should not put too much stock into his one-game performance.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Minnesota needs to bolster their offensive line — and a handful of other positions for that matter — so the team reels in a big fish from Big Ten country.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Miami’s defensive line is going to be filled with Christians; Wilkins on one side and Barmore on the other. Brian Flores might finally break the trend of Bill Belichick disciples to fail.



Dillon Radunz



T

North Dakota State • Sr • 6’6″ / 299 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

42nd POSITION RNK

11th Russell Okung was not a long-term addition this offseason. Joe Brady and Teddy Bridgewater are a great fit together. The young defense has grown leaps and bounds. Carolina gets a book end to Taylor Moton.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Everyone has piled on Dallas and their struggles but they are not projected to pick until No. 12. It is a bottom heavy year. The Cowboys have a lot of needs but Caleb Farley checks off one of the boxes.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Justin Herbert is a star in the making. The defense has some very good pieces but the offensive line is fragile. They can focus on building inside out by plugging and playing Creed Humphrey at center.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd The Lions have moved to .500, which could be good enough to keep Matt Patricia. In the current situation, it would not be a surprise to see Detroit focus on defense yet again. Outside of potentially wide receiver, most of the team’s needs are on the defensive side of the ball.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Las Vegas’ interior offensive line is costly and getting up there in age. By adding Trey Smith, they are able to shed some salary cap space.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th The Patriots are searching for wide receivers at the trade deadline. In all honesty, one wide receiver is probably not going to do the trick. Even if they acquire a wide receiver, New England would probably still need a wide receiver.

Miami (FL) • Sr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

4th Chicago’s defense has been balling this season but they could look to add a long-term replacement for Robert Quinn. Quincy Roche has an old man’s game in the sense that he is polished and should be able to contribute from Day One.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs San Francisco’s cornerbacks have been playing really well of late but there is little confidence that continues over the long haul. Shaun Wade is a big cornerback that could replace Richard Sherman.

North Carolina • Sr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Philadelphia is looking high and low for linebacker help. Chazz Surratt would be a good fit for them if the need persists into the offseason. Surratt is an intelligent player that sees the field differently than most players.

Penn State • Soph • 6’5″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

57th POSITION RNK

7th There are more edge rushers popping up on the radar each week. There were a handful, including Jayson Oweh, that needed to show more in 2020 and Oweh is off to a good start. Cleveland is looking to ratchet up the pressure with Myles Garrett and Oweh.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

46th POSITION RNK

4th General manager Chris Ballard has assembled a young nucleus on defense but they are too reliant on Justin Houston right now. He is and has been a fantastic player but it would behoove them to add his replacement. Kwity Paye is a bit raw but dominated that final quarter against Minnesota.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 248 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

43rd POSITION RNK

5th Baron Browning is a really good player that covers a large percentage of the field. A rangy linebacker would be a great addition to the Bills defense.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st The Kyler to Kyle connection would be fun to watch. Murray has a wealth of options on offense and it only grows stronger with the addition of Pitts. DeAndre Hopkins draws the coverage north while Pitts works underneath.

Oregon State • Sr • 6’4″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

56th POSITION RNK

6th Vic Beasley, Jadeveon Clowney and Harold Landry have a combined 1.5 sacks, which is less than ideal. Mike Vrabel imports some pass rush help from the west coast.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st Jacksonville knocked over the Jenga tower and is left picking up the pieces. One of those pieces is safety Jevon Holland.

Georgia • Soph • 6’2″ / 185 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

47th POSITION RNK

6th New Orleans has been rotating cornerbacks opposite Marshon Lattimore. Rather than bringing in the next Eli Apple, the Saints opt to potentially lock down the other side of the field.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd New York has Trevor Lawrence now. The offensive line is still a work in progress but the addition of Rondale Moore gives Lawrence an outlet to get the ball out quickly.

BYU • Soph • 6’3″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

NR POSITION RNK

NR Best case scenario, Ben Roethlisberger plays until the wheels fall off and Zach Wilson seamlessly steps in to fill the void. Worst case scenario, it has an Aaron Rodgers-type impact on Roethlisberger and he sets the world on fire. Neither is a bad choice.

Notre Dame • Jr • 6’1″ / 215 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

36th POSITION RNK

4th Green Bay attempted to replace Blake Martinez with Christian Kirksey but it has not panned out. They spend an early round selection on another not wide receiver to fill a massive void on defense.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

40th POSITION RNK

9th Baltimore’s interior offensive line has taken a hit over the past few years. They elect to address the long-term health of the unit with a rather large center out of Columbus, Ohio.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th Tristan Wirfs has locked down the right side of Tampa Bay’s offensive line but the left tackle situation is a bit sketchy. The Buccaneers use their first-round pick on a replacement for Donovan Smith.