Nov. 3 at 4 p.m. ET marks the 2020 NFL trade deadline, and we’ve already seen some big names get dealt as that date approaches: Carlos Dunlap was sent to the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys sent Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions.

So who are some other big names who could be moved by Tuesday? We’ve put together this list of players who’s names have been floated around — even with denials from head coaches and general managers — from some teams who could be sellers by early next week.

Let’s break down some of the notables who could be on the move:

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons



Yes, as many have pointed out, a deal now could be hell for the Falcons’ cap. But what if they get an amazing offer they can’t refuse?

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys



The Cowboys are loaded at WR with Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, so maybe they could get something for the talented Gallup? Like with Jones, we’ve seen this one denied.

DT Quinnen Williams, New York Jets



Jets coach Adam Gase called reports that the former third overall pick in 2019 was being shopped “false.” But given the fact that the Jets have already dealt two players — Jordan Willis and Steve McLendon — maybe their minds could be changed? Also, for what it’s worth, Williams is having a good second season.

CB Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots



Bill Belichick … tanking? There are some contenders who need a cornerback, and with Gilmore putting his house on the market, there are rumblings. My colleague Henry McKenna had a great idea: send him to Cleveland.

All of that said, it would make huge headlines to send away one of the league’s best cornerbacks in recent years.

WR Will Fuller, Houston Texans



The Texans traded away so many picks thanks to Bill O’Brien. Now that the team is horrible, why not try to get some of that draft capital back?

https://twitter.com/aaronjreiss/status/1321499337562750978

DE Takkarist McKinley, Atlanta Falcons



The 2017 first-rounder had a career-high seven sacks in 2018 but has had just 4.5 since. Perhaps he needs a change of scenery.

QB Dwayne Haskins, Washington Football Team



Is there a team out there who wants to buy low on a former first-round QB? Now might be the time to do it before someone else does in the offseason.

RB Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions



He’s been pushed out of the Lions’ running back rotation. A team that could use a young running back should look his way.

WR Golden Tate, New York Giants



It’s clear he’s the No. 3 or 4 option for Daniel Jones, so if there’s a contender that could use a veteran slot receiver, that team could get him for cheap.

TE David Njoku, Cleveland Browns



He’s requested trades in the past, Austin Hooper was signed to leapfrog him on the depth chart and now it feels like Harrison Bryant has passed him. Njoku is a former first-round pick.

G Kevin Zeitler, New York Giants



If the Giants are in sell mode — and they should be — how about dealing the former stud guard?

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals



He’s far from the No. 1 star he’s been and clearly the future free agent is all but done in Cincy. Could he turn back the clock if a team with Super Bowl hopes gets him?

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Football Team



His best pass-rushing days aren’t completely behind him — he’s totaled four sack in 2020. The return for Washington could be too good to pass up.