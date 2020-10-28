ZL Vs SL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Shanxi’s downward spiral continues unabated with the team sitting on an unsavoury three game losing spree.

When Shanxi Loongs had ended up victorious in their season opener in CBA 2020-21, this looked to be a season where the club would end up impressing. However, the club has been quick to douse the expectations of its rapturous supporters with three defeats on the spin ever since.

Steadfastly plummeting in the points tally, Shanxi now find themselves having sunk as low as 13th spot in the league. The team is in a real pickle at the moment, a side which has been left barking up the wrong tree with the team only trying to cover the tracks of its defence which has unravelled inside the opening exchanges of the league itself.

Its just the backline Zhejiang Loon Lions would have wanted to take on. Things have been far from ideal for them as well with the club’s attacking has assiduously kept shooting baskets for the side, an attacking unit which can easily wipe the floor with Shanxi Loongs today.

ZL Vs SL Fantasy Probable Winner

This has all the makings of a Zhejiang win. Its poised to be a high scoring contest, one where Zhejiang will find it way too easy to manoeuvre their way to game winning points.

Probable Playing 5

Zhejiang Lions

Sun, Hu, Zhao, Li, Zhu

Shanxi Loongs

Ren, Chang, Ge, Yi, Tian

Match Details

CBA 2020-21

Match: Zhejiang Vs Shanxi

Date And Time: 29th October, Thursday: 10:00am

Best Shooter

Zhejiang

Shanxi

Best Defender

Zhejiang

Shanxi

Bygone Encounter

Zhejiang Vs Chouzhou: 104-113

Shanxi Vs Shenzhen: 87-96

Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Sun Minghui is going to love his time out infront of Shanxi’s sordid defence today. The fulcrum of his side’s attacking play, he’s not only dropping points for the side but more importantly setting up points for his compatriots as well with his ability to layup the ball past defences.

He will find company in Feng Xin who himself had a neat 11 points and 7 assists in the last encounter, a sublime performance for a player prized at a measly 6 credits.

Shooting Guard

Jamaal Franklin showed why he can turn into such an integral player for Shanxi this season. Despite stepping out for the side the first time this season, he ended up with 7 points, 5 dimes and 6 boards to see him be our pick as the shooting guard.

Small Forward

Not only can Zhai Yi pull off points in the paint but he has the ability to lung onto the second chance points as well to see him be our second pick from Shanxi.

Power Forward

Zhijiang Xing has hardly impressed till now but his calibre is one which sees us stick with the power forward for the matchup.

Centre

If there’s any player capable of winning this contest for Shanxi, its Zhaobao Ge. He’s been the most sublime player at the club till now, a player whose sprawling skill set was alluded to in the 28 points he ended up dropping from the side the last time around.

With Shanxi having no answer to attacking plays fathomed their way, Zhejiang’s Jinqui Hu can easily end up going on a rampage today. The centre finished with a behemoth 25 points in his previous appearance, a performance which makes him an instant pick for us.

Miroslav Raduljica enamoured us with his 20 point display in the same encounter to see him form the one-two of picks from Zhejiang in this docket.

Star Player

His all-round skill set and ability to do it all on the court sees Minghui be our star player while Hu is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Minghui, Xin, Franklin, Yi, Xing, Hu, Ge, Miroslav

