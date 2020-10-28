Major League Baseball’s shortened 2020 season is officially over, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the World Series champions in one of the most unique campaigns in the sport’s history. The 2020 World Series champs clinched with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night.

This is the Dodgers’ seventh World Series win in franchise history, and their sixth in the city of Los Angeles. It’s also the franchise’s first World Series title since 1988, when they beat the Oakland Athletics.

LA got a little help from their opponent, the Tampa Bay Rays, who made a questionable decision in the clincher. Tampa Bay will be left wondering what could have been after manager Kevin Cash pulled pitcher Blake Snell in the sixth inning after a solid performance from the Cy Young winner.

The Dodgers pulled ahead after Snell departed and held on for the championship. Twitter was quick to react to the win.

Here are some of the best reactions to the Dodgers’ World Series win:

An L.A. legend congratulated the team.

Something to ponder.

Worth every penny and then some.

Tiger Woods knows a little something about winning.

L.A. teams are supporting each other.

This marks L.A.’s second championship this month, as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat to win the NBA Finals.

If you’re friends with a Red Sox fan, check on them, they aren’t doing well.

Champ city.

The Rockies have a not-so-subtle reminder.