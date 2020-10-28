Ubisoft Next-Gen updates: Ubisoft reveals next-gen graphics updates for Watch Dogs: Legion & other games. Read about Ubisoft’s next-gen updates for their games in Next-Gen consoles like PS5 & Xbox Series X.
Ubisoft recently put out an article on how it plans to enhance its new released and its current games. These upgrades will be available on the next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X. A lot of games from Ubisoft are releasing before the holiday season and the next-gen consoles are soon going to hit the market.
Right now, all the focus will be on Watch Dogs: Legion, which is going to release on October 29. It will right now be available on Current-gen consoles. When the PS5 and Xbox Series X hits the markets, players will be able to purchase them as well.
Ubisoft Next-Gen Upgrades for Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the most anticipated released this holiday season. It features swappable player characters & also co-op mode, which is also getting a lot of attention, and of course, players will also be able to upgrade from current-gen to next-gen if they purchase it in PS4 or Xbox One.
Xbox Series X / S Enhancements:
Hardware-accelerated raytracing on Xbox Series X and S
Real-time ray traced reflections
Loading times reduced by Xbox DirectStorage
Smart delivery offers a free upgrade from Xbox One versions of the game.
PlayStation 5 Enhancements:
Raytracing
Loading times reduced by the ultra-high-speed SSD
Adaptive triggers enable “hand-tuned responses”
Upgrade your PS4 copy to PS5 for free
