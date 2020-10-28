One of the biggest fixtures of the 2020-21 Champions League campaign will take place on Wednesday when Juventus hosts Barcelona in a rematch of the 2015 Final.

Unfortunately, Cristiano Ronaldo will be unable to play against Lionel Messi in this long-awaited match due to coronavirus. There will be plenty of star power on both sides of the ball today and with both clubs having new managers, they will look to make their mark in this monster matchup.

This should be an absolutely fantastic match between Juventus and Barcelona, make sure you tune in, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Juventus vs. Barcelona

When: Wednesday, October 28

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Juventus possible starting lineup:

Szczesny; Demiral, Bonucci, Danilo; Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, Cuadrado; Ramsey; Dybala, Morata

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Dembele, Messi, Fati; Griezmann

