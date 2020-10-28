We’ve compiled a list of the Top 10 Among Us Players with the best gameplay & strategy to watch out for. These guys are the best Among Us players out there!

Now, before we begin, this list is not just of the great Among Us streamers out there but also of great players among them in general. So, if you want to check out the best streamers to watch based on their entertainment value, head on over to this article.

Top 10 Among Us Players: Sorting Rules.

Now, that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s get started. In order to make a list of the 10 best Among Us players out there, we’ll rank them as per 3 separate parameters.

First, logic, second, emotions and third, sportsmanship. All the classic traits of deduction, memory, reasoning etc will be slotted into the logic category. Within emotions, you have of course emotional blackmail, faking emotions, using anger, fear etc as a medium to win and all that. One the side of the coin in emotions, you also have calmness and composure as well. Finally, sportsmanship is basically about how fairly you play the game, how often you take shortcuts and all the other crooked finger tactics. Mind you, this is not cheating. Also, marination and all those other big brain plays do not fall under sportsmanship. Those are dependent on a person’s skill and so a part of the first two.

1. Disguised Toast: Top 10 Among Us Players – Big Claim!

You’ve probably heard it a million times already. And the reason you have heard it is because it is true. Disguised Toast aka Jeremy Wang is one of the best Among Us players out there. His logic game is on point. From memorising colours and counting the seconds to catching fakers, the man is a beast. There’s a reason why Imposters always try to kill him first. It’d be pretty difficult for them to clutch a game with Toast alive! Toast’s emotional score is very high as well due to how well placed his reactions are.

Usually, you’ll find him very calm, quiet and composed most of the time. However, every once in awhile, he’ll pretend to raise his voice or seriously freak out to great effect. And half the time the lobby doesn’t even know if Toast’s reactions are real or fake. Finally, sportsmanship – Toast is one of the best mates out there to play with. Not a sulky loser, never a downer and not one to deploy shady lobby control tactics, Toast is a man who minds his own business. And it’s a pretty great one!

2. Corpse Husband:

You had to have guessed this one as well! You must’ve not seen enough of his Among Us gameplay if you didn’t. Anyway, Corpse is pretty much on the same level as Toast with his Imposter plays. In fact, you might even say that his incredibly calm and heavy voice gives him a slight edge over Toast on the emotion score. He’s a better manipulator of a lobby. At the same time, his Crewmate game is probably just behind that of Toast and so he’s sitting pretty on 2nd. Oh and of course, before we move on, another great guy with a spot on sportsmanship spirit.

3. Trainwrecks:

You have your average Joes in Among Us who play by the book and then you have Trainwrecks. The man is a genius at lying and making up stories of things that never happened. He can shift blame through logic, curb aggressive emotion through calm refusal and reduce an entire lobby into chaos when he’s an Imposter. Train’s Crewmate gameplay is also equally on point, but he probably a slightly better Imposter than a Crewmate.

4. 5up: Top 10 Among Us Players – Big Claim!

What almost all great Among Us players have in common are great observational skills and memory. And you wouldn’t be very wrong if you called 5up one of the absolute best at this. Unlike the first 2 names on the list, 5up isn’t a unique behemoth with out of the book plays. Instead, he’s rather like the author of the whole book. His reads are insane and as a crewmate, his logic game is so impeccable that he can sniff an Imposter from a mile away. 5up always asks the right questions and as a Crewmate, the info his questions bring out is of great use. His Imposter game is a little weak and so, he’s 4th on the list. We say this because although he makes some awesome plays as an Imposter, quite often he gets sussed right off the bat. And as a result, consistency suffers.

5. Ludwig:

The reason we keep Ludwig just below 5up has to do with the fact that they’re very similar when it comes to playstyle. Ludwig is also a great reader and questioner. On the whole, he’s probably a slightly better Imposter and a little worse Crewmate than 5up. He’s also a smooth talker and is great at confusing people with irrelevant info when needed.

6. Yeti Apocalypse: Top 10 Among Us Players – Big Claim!

There’s a reason Yeti won the world’s first professional Among Us Tournament. It’s because Yeti is an awesome player! In fact, he is so damn good that according to some, he should probably be on top of the pile. Apart from your usual logic – emotion combo, Yeti also has great street-smarts about him. And this gets him out of loads of difficult situations. His accusations are well thought out and unlike some, his style isn’t all over the place. Yeti is what you’d call a well-oiled machine.

Congratulations to the undisputed Best Among Us Player In The World™ – @Yetiapocalypse 🏆 Thank you to @GFuelEnergy for powering the event & all those who tuned in! pic.twitter.com/ESXfTH55tH — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 20, 2020

7. xQc:

Finally, the name half of you have been waiting for since the list began. xQc, in many ways, is his biggest enemy. A great lie detector, a good reader, a fine Imposter with firm alibis and sneaky vent kills, the man has it all. But, and this is a big but, his emotional game is very inconsistent. We wouldn’t call it “low” per se. That’s because it is, of course, a tactic and it does work.

But there are so many times when his aggressive style bites him in return. Lobbies vote him out early, he gets overbearing and interruptive, forgets his own reads and much more. This also reduces his sportsmanship mark largely. Of course, interruption and such and other tricks are often considered “tactics” by players. But they’re pretty cheap when it comes to methods and the others on the list do much better without resorting to them.

Russell, Big Moist, Nogla.

8. Russell: Lesser known among the Among Us streaming community, Russell is low key OP. He’s very consistent (unlike a few on this list), he’s versatile and very good in general. His basics are all spot on. A good Imposter and a good Crewmate, Russell has watertight alibis and great deductive skills.

9. Big Moist/Grease Ball: You might know him by either of these two names but you will also know him as a fine Among Us player. Big Moist is not the best at the game but he’s very good at what he does. As a Crewmate, he’s a fine tracker of movements & as an Imposter, he’s a very calm lier. Greaseball has even managed to completely wrong-foot people like Toast during monumental decisions. And that is saying something. The problem with him is his inconsistency and at times, bad, unwise plays.

10. Nogla: Yet another very well rounded player with some wonderful Imposter skills. Nogla can get psychological at times and really mess with people in the lobby. As a Crewmate, some of Nogla’s questions completely wrong-foot Imposters in one go. When he’s on song, the man is hard to trick or catch in the act.

Top 10 Among Us Players: Bottomline.

All the players in this list are very good and quite honestly, on their day, anyone of this lot can clutch the win. Don’t take the ranking too seriously, it’s subjective and meant mostly to order and organise the list. That means some of these names can easily one-up each other every other day. On the whole, though, these are the 10 best players out there.