The Carolina Panthers will try to rub salt in the wounds of their NFC South rival when they host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Carolina (3-4) will also try to stay in the NFL playoff picture after dropping a 27-24 decision to the Saints last week. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is keeping the offense rolling as star running back Christian McCaffrey nears a return from a high ankle sprain. The Falcons (1-6) lost 23-22 to the Lions on a last-second touchdown in Week 7, their third setback this season after holding a fourth-quarter lead.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. William Hill lists Carolina as a 2.5-point favorite in its latest Falcons vs. Panthers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5 after falling as low as 49. Before making any Panthers vs. Falcons picks, check out what SportsLine’s resident Falcons expert, R.J White has to say.

Falcons vs. Panthers spread: Carolina -2.5

Falcons vs. Panthers over-under: 51.5

Falcons vs. Panthers money line: Atlanta +130, Carolina -150

ATL: WR Julio Jones has 16 receptions for 234 yards and two TDs over the past two weeks.

CAR: WRs Robby Anderson and DJ Moore have a TD reception of at least 74 yards this season.

Why the Panthers can cover

Carolina is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games in Week 8, and Bridgewater should be able to exploit a defense that ranks second-to-last in passing yards allowed per game (333.4). The veteran ranks fifth in the league in passing yards (1,930) and has big-time targets in Robby Anderson (46 catches), DJ Moore (31) and Curtis Samuel (25). Moore averages 18.3 yards per catch and scored twice in Sunday’s loss, one of those on a 74-yard catch and run.

The Panthers are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine games in October, and the defense is allowing just 23.5 points per game (13th in the league). Linebacker Shaq Thompson and end Brian Burns are the standouts of a unit that has forced 10 turnovers.

Thompson has a team-high 60 tackles (four for a loss) while Burns has three sacks and three forced fumbles. Rookie safety Jeremy Chinn has been making an impact, with four passes defended and an interception.

Why the Falcons can cover

Atlanta is 6-1 in its last seven road games, and quarterback Matt Ryan has been playing at a high level in his 13th season. He leads the NFL in passing yards with 2,181 and guides the league’s third-best passing attack (295.6 yards per game). Calvin Ridley is third in the NFL in receiving yardage with 615 on a team-high 40 catches and has scored six times. Julio Jones and Russell Gage each have 31 receptions, though Jones has done it in just five games.

Tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Todd Gurley also are critical on offense for the Falcons, who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as underdogs. Hurst has 25 catches and three touchdowns, while Gurley is sixth in the league with 485 rushing yards. Gurley will try to atone for his ill-advised touchdown in the final two minutes that led to the Lions’ winning drive and could exploit a Carolina defense that allows 124 yards per game on the ground.

