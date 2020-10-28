Jon Jones gives his take on UFC’s decision to make Khabib Nurmagomedov the new Pound-For-Pound No.1.

It’s been an eventful week for Khabib Nurmagomedov, who after winning his match and announcing retirement at UFC 254, has now also bagged the No.1 spot in the Pound-For-Pound rankings.

Khabib scurrying to the top has seen some polarising views, and the position’s former holder Jon Jones has become the biggest proponent from the opposing side.

Throughout the week, Jones has been voicing his opinion over the Russian’s demand–which seemingly has steered the change in rankings now.

Jon Jones, who is a former UFC Light Heavyweight champion, placed an argument that he has won 15 title bouts in comparison to Nurmagomedov, who has prevailed only 4 times in the respective category, and thus conveyed that a change in rankings would come at the cost of a total disregard to his achievements.

I’ve won 15 world titles, he just won his 4th. The fact that this is even a conversation is mine blowing to me. https://t.co/DiJQ4X5vjl — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

It’s not fair to my family, or the team of people who have sacrificed to get me this far https://t.co/0IeojszXvm — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 25, 2020

Jon Jones’ Reaction After The Change In Rankings

Jones might have presented all the valid points but could not influence what seemed inevitable. On Tuesday, October 27, the updated rankings saw Khabib overthrow Jones from the coveted spot.

Upon Noticing the updated list, Jones took to Twitter to give a one line opinion on UFC’s recent post, which showcased the top-15 Pound-For-Pound athletes.

He wrote: “This is number one bulls**t”

This is number one bullshit https://t.co/Mtkvyc32NZ — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Jon Jones further also brought Conor McGregor in the scene, and said, The Irishman is the only fighter that reaped Khabib Nurmagomedov some attention.

Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

So, it is no secret that Jon Jones is disappointed with UFC over this ranking saga, however, a general view would assert that, with Khabib no longer scheduled to feature in fight cards, sooner or later Jones may very well capture the place again.

